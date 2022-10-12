San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100

shutterstock.com

Upon reports that estimate sea levels could rise as much as seven feet by the year 2100, the City of San Francisco is embarking upon a year-long study of potential ways to protect the city and it’s inhabitants.

City officials, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a military agency are teaming up on the project in the hope of finding some tangible ways to address a potential catastrophe. The proactive effort is one being headed by Port of San Francisco President, Willie Adams, who said:

This is a massive undertaking, what I really like is we are on the offense, we are out front on this, we are not waiting until something happens.

The scope of the project will focus on strategies meant to limit the possible effects of flooding due to rising sea levels and/or extreme weather conditions. It will be focused on an area radius from the Hunters Point Shipyard through Fisherman’s Wharf and seek to define seven tangible strategies to bolster the city’s prized waterfront neighborhoods.

The San Francisco Fire Department is preparing to be a significant ally in the plan and already beginning to take steps to help it progress. Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter, an SF Fire Department spokesman, said:

When we're being told that there's a potential for the sea to rise and then rise up to seven feet in a relatively short period of time, we're talking about years and decades for that to occur, we need to start working now with our infrastructure.

He also shared that this is the main reason for the construction of the floating Embarcadero Fire Station earlier in the year by adding:

Which is basically a barge that has a fire station built on it that's stabilized by pillars. It has the ability to rise and lower with the flow of the tide and if we had sea rise, we'd be able to see that rise with the sea as well.

As a next step, the city will begin to host neighborhood meetings in different parts of the area to share plans, strategize on ideas, and garner community feedback on proposals.

More information on the project can be found here.