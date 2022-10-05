Investors Worry How Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition May Affect Tesla

shutterstock.com

As Elon Musk has now rekindled interest in a proposed acquisition of Twitter and the deal appears to be moving towards conclusion, many are wondering what this means for the future of Tesla.

Musk initially made an offer to buy the company in April, but then attempted to pull out of the deal in July over concerns that the Twitter would not provide more data regarding fake accounts on the social media platform. However, Musk, settled his case with the company on Tuesday and agreed to move forward with the $44 billion dollar purchase.

Musk has experience running high profile companies, and should the deal go through, Twitter will join Tesla, SpaceX and others under control of the world’s richest man. While his role within Twitter has not been defined yet, many are starting to worry about the effect this might have Tesla and the other businesses he is currently leading.

One such individual is Dan Ives, an Analyst with Wedbush Securities, who said:

The broader worries are Musk is spread too thin at such a key time for Tesla. He is juggling a lot of balls at the same time and that makes Tesla investors on edge with Twitter the new kid on the block to the Musk ecosystem.

John Coffee, a professor with Columbia Law School who had been following the Twitter lawsuit added:

Obviously, Musk is being stretched between too many assignments. Tesla seems in good shape, but Twitter will need to be reshaped to reflect Musk's vision. Twitter will take much time as Musk has to convince his lenders to honor their earlier commitments and they may have increased doubts after Pieter Zatko and others have dumped all over Twitter.

Zatko is the former head of security for Twitter and has critical of the company’s lax security and neglect for user privacy.

In his favor though, Musk has been extremely successful over the course of his career with his ability to handle numerous daunting challenges. In fifteen years, he has built Tesla into the premier electric vehicle company in the world, and is simultaneously guiding SpaceX towards and eventual mission to Mars. He also runs tech start-ups Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Perhaps the biggest question is how grand his plans for Twitter may be, and what role he will ultimately play in the company. To this point, he has not confirmed how active his involvement will be with Twitter, but a recent tweet suggests he wants to build the company into more of an everything app” akin to the popular global application WeChat.

While it remains to be seen how things will play out, Twitters shares have risen sharply on the takeover news, while Tesla’s shares are slightly down.