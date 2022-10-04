South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

In an effort to stem rising pollution in the area, the South Lake Tahoe City Council has agreed to a plan to restrict the use of single-use plastic water bottles in city facilities, permitted activities, and special events. The ban will go into effect in Spring of 2023.

In the following year of 2024, the ban will be extended to cover citywide sales. That will take effect on April 22, 2024 and prohibit the sale of single-use plastic water bottle, smaller than one gallon. The only exception will be for emergency situations as designated by the City Manager.

The effort has been long coming as single-use plastics make up a sizable portion of waste and pollution, due to the high volume of products used by consumers. Additionally, given the extended time they exist in the environment after use, because they do not decompose or break down easily, the ban seeks to limit long-term issues. Currently water quality is negatively affected by the microplastics that end up in various waterbodies from the heavy plastic bottle pollution in the area.

In a recent study by the University of California Davis’s Tahoe Environmental Resource Center, plastic was found in every sample taken from local beaches and has been attributed the microplastic waste.

The Tahoe Water Suppliers Association has developed a ‘Drink Tahoe Tap’ campaign that seeks to persuade more people to consume the region’s highly-regarded tap water and minimize the need for plastic water bottles. The City’s Sustainability Coordinator, Sara Litton says:

We aim to find ways to support an already robust ‘Drink Tahoe Tap’ marketing campaign and look forward to working with our business community to help them embrace this opportunity to participate in the stewardship of Lake Tahoe. The community really stepped up to overwhelmingly support this at the first City Council presentation, but we also heard loud and clear from our business community that they are looking for some support as the ban is implemented.

One change that will come as a result of this will be the installation of water bottle refill stations across different parts of the South Lake Tahoe community. These will begin to appear over the next few years.

To those who say that plastic bottles can be recycled, this is technically true, but Letton does not consider this an ideal sustainability practice. She added:

Most people might remember the adage ‘reduce, reuse, recycle.’ Consider that a prioritized list of actions. When it comes to sustainability, ‘reduce’ is always the most sustainable choice. Introducing visitors to South Lake Tahoe’s award-winning tap water is one of the many excellent experiences the City hopes to provide its residents and guests.

