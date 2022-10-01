Tesla to Debut Optimus Robot Tonight at AI Day 2022

LA Times

On AI Day 2021, Elon Musk made a bold proclamation that the company was planning to build a humanoid robot. It appears at tonight’s 2022 version of the event, the company intends to make good on the promise by debuting a project which has been to referred to as both Optimus and Tesla Bot.

When he first stoked the imaginations of Tesla fans, Musk stated:

It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world of humans, and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks.

At the time, his proclamations were received with doubt and skepticism from the CEO who is known to be something of a showman, who plays to his crowd. However, people are not doubting now as reports have come in that the company will indeed treat viewers to a live demonstration of the new robot and it’s capabilities.

Tesla, which to this point has been best known for its electronic vehicles, has long promised to customers a fully realized self-driving car. Thus far, they have only delivered driver assistance systems that require human supervision.

With the Optimus though, Musk has laid out a vision of some incredible potential in the very near future. He has claimed:

It should be able to, ‘please go to the store and get me the following groceries,’ that kind of thing.

He also confidently predicted that robots will eventually be more valuable than the electric vehicles business. He foresees a time when thousands of the robots will be put to work in factories to increase the production abilities of the company.

In the Fourth Quarter Earnings call of 2021, Musk shared:

If you think about the economy-- the foundation of the economy is labor. Capital equipment is distilled labor. So, what happens if you don’t actually have a labor shortage? I’m not sure what an economy even means at that point. That’s what Optimus is about, so very important.

Alexander Kernbaum, Director of Robotics at SRI International believes that Tesla certainly has the resources to advance development in the field. However, he also believes there is not a reason to have bi-pedal robots in a factory, noting:

Mobile robots will find uses. But mobility should be as simple as possible for a factory environment meaning wheels would be the way to go, not legs.

He explains that robotic legs require vast amounts of power and can also raise safety concerns, as they could fall or trip. Instead, he believes the focus on factory automated labor should be robotic hands.

Hands are like the ultimate multi-tool. Dexterity and in-hand object manipulation are the grand 10-year challenges that will have an obvious impact on all precision manufacturing and on everything really.

AI Day 2022 will be the first since the resignation of previous AI leader, Andrej Karpathy and takes places just days before an anticipated third-quarter vehicle production report is due to be released.

The event starts tonight, Friday, September 30th, at 5:00 p.m. PST. You can tune it to watch AI Day at the following link.