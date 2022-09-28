Noted Analyst Warns of a Possible 50% Drop in Tesla Stock Price

Entrepreneur.com

Itay Michaeli, of Citi, is one of the most notable Equity Research Analysts in the auto industry and has made something of career as a Tesla skeptic. True to form, he foresees rough waters ahead for the electric vehicle automaker with the continued strong headwinds posed by the current global recession and rising interest rates.

Despite the challenges faced by the market of late, Tesla has been remarkably resilient with shares up as much as 20% over the past three months. Many credit the surge to an optimistic forecast that new government legislation will be favorable to green energy products in 2023 and the years to follow.

However, Michaeli has a much different sentiment for the future of the company. On the top of mind currently for him is the potential for a disappointing fourth quarter of the year. He said:

We now estimate Q3 deliveries at 369.8k units (398.5k prior) largely reflecting the production ramp at Shanghai. Our estimated Q3 deliveries incorporate strong demand but also some cushion for timing-related production/delivery variances. Given a number of production ramps this quarter and heavy reliance on September volume, there could be greater variance than usual in the Q3 delivery numbers. With production continuing to ramp into Q4, our 2022 deliveries estimate is intact (~1.4 million) since we regard the Q3 delta (vs. our initial estimate) as largely timing related. That said, we view the macro situation (particularly in Europe) as posing some risk to Q4 numbers.

Michaeli continues to contend that Tesla remains overvalued and noted:

Our view is based on a risk/reward assessment, blending likely EV and AV/software outcomes. We currently believe that future bull case expectations appear too aggressive (Tesla selling ~20mln units by ~2030 & soon achieving L4 RoboTaxi leadership), based on key data points we’re tracking. We are constructive on Tesla’s strong EV position and particularly the company’s improved execution in recent years. However, we are more skeptical on the company’s FSD/AV approach, which we view as a critical input to the overall risk/reward assessment given our positive stance on the AV opportunity as a whole.

Despite the gloom and doom, Michaeli does offers some possibilities that might change his outlook including new product announcements, consistent product demand, and improved margin performances by the company.

As of today, the company has a share price of $284, but Michaeli has set a price target of $141 and maintains a Sell rating on the stock.