Tesla Prepares to Debut the Optimus Robot

Reuters.com

Elon Musk has done it again with a curious tweet on Tuesday that hints that the unveiling of the long-anticipated Optimus robot project may be closer to reality. His message stated:

Note, Autopilot/AI team is also working on Optimus and (actually smart) summon/autopark, which have end of the month deadlines.

This could be a sign that the company is planning to utilize the upcoming AI Day 2022, at month’s end, to debut its newest technology sensation. A year previously, at AI Day 2021, Musk had disclosed that Tesla was designing a humanoid robot that could possibly be used to replace some of the company’s human labor. Now it appears to be ready for it’s moment in the spotlight.

The Optimus project is essentially targeted at helping Tesla to solve the labor shortage problems that have limited the company’s production capacity and prevented it from scaling in size much more quickly. Mush has also opined that robot labor would ultimately be cheaper than human labor and allow Tesla to reduce the costs of their products by anywhere from 30-50%. These saved costs could then be diverted into other innovative projects that the company hopes to pursue as they mature into different sectors.

In discussing Optimus at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August, Musk added:

My guess is Optimus will be more valuable than the car in the long term. And in fact, it will, I think, turn the whole notion of what’s an economy on its head, at the point at which you have no shortage of labor. Economy is GDP per capita. If you do not have a capital constraint, then the economy just can be arbitrarily huge. So yes, it’s sort of crazy.

Only a few years back, Musk has attributed shortages from the electric carmaker to issues with factory robots and admitted that humans were better suited for certain types of tasks. However, with the arrival of Optimus, it appears his thoughts on the subject have shifted as there is speculation the company hopes to be utilizing thousand, if not eventually millions, of robotic labor in factories worldwide in the next few years. The natural next step then would be to deploy future versions of the Optimus into a new business line for use in customer homes.

It appears the future of Tesla and their robotic intentions will start to come into clearer focus in next week’s, AI Day 2022 event on September 30th.