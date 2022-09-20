Tesla Grapples With The Challenges of Ending Remote Work For employees

shutterstock.com

One of the great transitions in the American workforce took place during the pandemic, when more companies began to offer an option to work remotely. For the most part, companies have found that remote work can be both productive and an appealing benefit to employees. While the pandemic has eased over the last year, most companies have continued to make remote work an option. One company that has taken a more controversial stand against remote work is Tesla.

In May, Elon Musk announced:

Employees must spend a minimum of forty hours in the office per week. Anything less is phoning it in.

Now, months later, the results of his edict has been less than spectacular for the company, to this point.

For one, Tesla still lacks the adequate resources to provide workspaces for all employees. In the SF Bay Area, the company attempted to institute a minimum of three pays per week in the office. However, a shortage of space, desks, chairs and office equipment has proved to be a challenge the company has yet to solve. For the moment, employees are working on a staggered schedule to be onsite two days a week. Additionally, the lack of basic office supplies, as well as general space has created headaches as well. Without enough conference rooms or phone booths, employees are sometimes forced to take calls outside the office.

Another issue has been the drop in company morale since the return to office decision was made. The company has been monitoring employee attendance and there has been a noticeable rise in absenteeism since Musk’s decree. Before the announcement, team managers would determine if remote work was viable for their individual teams. Now, though, the hardline policy, applicable to all employees has taken that decision out of the team managers’ hands.

On top of all this, the company also went through a staff reduction in June that eliminated 10% of salaried employee jobs. Employees who previously had secured a commitment to work remotely, full-time were given an option to return to the office by September 30th or accept a severance package. This has forced some employees to make uncomfortable decisions to move away from family to be closer to work locations. Most precarious is the situation with immigrant workers who may be at risk to lose their visas if they cannot adjust to the new company expectations.

Tesla currently employs approximately 110,000 people with the workers primarily based in the San Francisco Bay Area where the Fremont plant is located, as well as Reno, Nevada and Austin, Texas.