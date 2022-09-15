Mortgage Rates Over 6% For First Time Since 2008

shutterstock.com

For the first time in almost 14 years, average mortgage rates are now over 6%, nationally. The startling numbers come from a report by Freddie Mac, released today that showed that in the past week, rates have jumped from 5.89% to 6.02%. The last time rates were over 6% was November 2008.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the surging rates and borrowing costs have had a tremendous negative impact on the US housing market. As a result, prominent lending firms are now cutting jobs and issuing warnings about expectations that mortgage businesses will demonstrate falling revenue in the months to come.

The Chief Financial Analyst of Bankrate.com, Greg McBride noted:

A 6% mortgage rate isn’t just a psychological threshold, it is a major threshold of affordability, particularly for first-time homebuyers. The increase in mortgage rates since the beginning of the year has had the same impact on affordability as a 28% increase in home prices -- and that’s on top of the already heady appreciation seen the past couple of years.

With the rising inflation that has plagued the country for a good portion of 2022, the Federal Reserve has been looking for ways to continue to dampen sectors of the economy. This includes the housing market. Given the new inflation numbers that showed no signs of slowing in August, many experts are expecting the central bank to continue to raise interest rates, in response.

A statement from Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist, Sam Khater read:

Mortgage rates continued to rise alongside hotter-than-expected inflation numbers this week. Although the increase in rates will continue to dampen demand and put downward pressure on home prices, inventory remains inadequate. This indicates that while home price declines will likely continue, they should not be large.

George Ratiu, Manager of Economic Research at Realtor.com added:

Core inflation remains stubbornly elevated, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain an aggressive stance on monetary tightening. Markets are keeping a close eye on the central bank’s meeting next week, expecting another 75-basis-point increase in the policy rate, if not a 100-basis-point jump.

One year ago with a 2.86% fixed rate, a buyer of a $390,000 dollar home who put 20% down would pay a monthly mortgage of $1,292. With today’s 6.02% average, the same buyer would now pay $1,875 a month, an increase of $583.

Given this, one would expect to continue to see a downturn in home prices in an effort to restore some semblance of balance to the housing market.