New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada

New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.

In speaking about the departure of Lister, Sagar noted:

I really appreciate what Chris Lister did here, Chris’s contribution. I’m very thankful, like Elon, and Tesla is very thankful, for his contribution, but at the same time now we are moving on to the next phase.

The Gigafactory produces a number of important components for Tesla including power trains and battery packs for electric vehicles, and also Powerwall and Megapack backup batteries for their Energy Division. The factory built over 284,000 power trains in the second quarter.

The Fremont plant which constructs the majority of Tesla electric vehicles celebrated a strong second quarter of 2022 after competing more than 134,000 cars.

In addressing the Reno team, Sagar congratulated all on the spectacular numbers:

You all played a very big role. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Going forward, Sagar will operate under the title of Senior Director of Vehicle Operations and Manufacturing Engineering. Though he will not spend the majority of his time in Reno, he will work close with plant leaders such as Eric Montgomery and Matt Reddick.

In addressing the team at Reno, Montgomery noted that August 2022 was the second largest month ever in the Gigafactory’s history and that going forward they would need to produce at least 8,800 high voltage battery packs every week to support growth in the Fremont plant’s production capacity.

Meanwhile, Reddick shared that currently the Gigafactory can produce over 6,500 Powerwall units and up to 42 giant Megapack batteries per week. Powerwalls are a key component to customers who own solar roof systems and want to be able to store as much of the collected energy as possible.

Despite a 10% reduction in the workforce earlier in the year, Tesla continues to grow aggressively with the completion of a new Gigafactory in Austin, TX and a rumored new factory to be built soon in Canada.