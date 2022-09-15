Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This Summer

Sporting News

The Golden State Warriors of 2018 are considered one of the great teams of all-time and were nearly unstoppable thanks to one of the deadliest all-time pairings of eventual Hall of Famers, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. The dazzling combination of former MVPs who also are amongst the moth lethal offensive players ever to play the game gave the team a one-two punch unlike any in modern history. In the three seasons they played together from 2017 to 2019, the team coasted to two championships and would have likely won a third had Durant not suffered a devastating ruptured Achilles injury.

In 2020, Durant struck out on his own to join the Brooklyn Nets, thus breaking up one of history’s most dominant teams in any sport. Just like that, the Warriors dynasty appeared to be over. However, in three seasons with the Nets, the team has underperformed, and drama has continued to circle the franchise. This led to Durant requesting a trade to a new franchise, earlier in the Summer.

Though there have been plenty of trade rumors, no deal has been completed to this point and it appears Durant and the Nets have come to an agreement to make the best the upcoming season. What many don’t know is that the Warriors seriously considered making a deal to bring the wayward start back to the Bay Area.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Steph Curry shared the surprising news about how a reunion with Durant almost happened.

There was a conversation internally amongst us about, ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’ I was never hesitant. The idea of playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude. And if you said, ‘Oh, KD’s coming back and we’re gonna play with him,’ I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah!’”

Even though the trade talks expired without a deal being consummated, it appears the door remains open for a possible trade to still take place under the right circumstances. Should such an event take place, it would certainly be headline news for the sport and the basketball-hungry region of the Bay Area.

Whether or not Durant ever returns to play for the blue and gold, the Warriors will continue to be one of the strongest and most attractive franchises in the game. The team is currently the reigning league champion and appears to be a strong contender to win in all again when the next season resumes in October.

After winning his fourth NBA title this summer against the Celtics, Curry and the Warriors will once again be one of the title favorites again in 2022, even without Durant on his side once again.