Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San Carlos

In a shocking act of violence, a 27-year-old mother of two, Karina Castro, was violently decapitated in front of her home on Thursday, September 8th in San Carlos, CA. Witnesses described the incident taking place just before noon and that the perpetrator had used a sword to commit the grisly crime.

The suspect in question, Jose Solano Landaeta, of Hayward, CA had been in an ongoing relationship with the victim. However, she had filed for a temporary restraining order in April. Ladaeeta has a history of previous incidents of domestic abuse in the relationship.

In a press conference, San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office Lieutenant Eamon Allen shared:

They (the police) arrived within minutes and found an obviously deceased female in the street in that area. They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff's deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide. We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime. That weapon is still outstanding.

Neighbors are still trying to understand why the event took place in the first place, but several are still understandably shaken. There is also concern for the welfare of the victim’s family. County officials have offered to provided support to both those who witnessed the shocking act, as well as the first responders to the scene.

One neighbor who was present at the time, Chapel Thorborne, described the gruesome scene:

The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car- just severed.

Lieutenant Allen added:

Anytime someone loses their life it's certainly a tragedy. As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses.

In an update on Friday, it appears that the victim and suspect had been engaging in a heated argument on Snapchat in the day before the attack that led to the eventual confrontation in the street. Whatever the reason, it was certainly a tragic ending for all involved.

Castro is survived by a pair of daughters, ages 7 and 1.