Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty Lapp

Scotty Lapp was your typical teenager who loved to participate in a variety of outdoor sports including skateboarding, skiing and rock climbing. Tragically though, Scotty passed away in February, at the age of 16, after being involved in a ski accident at Palisades Tahoe where he collided with another skier, who survived. However, his memory will long survive in Tahoe City, with the unveiling of the Scotty Lapp Memorial Skatepark.

As a way to honor his passion for life, his family, including parents Jason and Amy and younger brother Ryan, had a desire to build something special in his name. To do this they formed the Scotty Lapp Foundation whose purpose would be to make the sports he loved, including skiing and snowboarding, accessible to everyone. That is where the idea for the Scotty Lapp Memorial Skatepark was born.

At the moment, they only have a temporary pop-up location available, which is located across the street from Commons Beach in Tahoe City. Constructed with donated materials that came as the result of a GoFundMe page, and labor of a small army of volunteers, the current park offers stairs, a grind ledge, two quarter pipes and a half pipe.

However, the foundation is actively searching for a permanent location to serve as the park’s home. A possible location exists in an 80-acre parcel of land owned by the county near both the high school and middle school. Approximately one-fourth of the needed $1 million needed to complete the construction has been raised. Donations can be made at the following page.

North Lake Tahoe High School has graduated a number of future Olympic athletes including recent participants JC Schoonmaker and Hannah Halvorsen who both competed in the 2022 Winter Games. Amy Lapp has high hopes that the park may one day produce more champions

Now that it’s an Olympic sport, people can really dream for something. And I think it would be really neat to get an Olympic athlete out of our skate park.

The hope is that the skate park can be a place for the highly athletic population to recreate that isn’t on a mountain or the lake and does not require a costly investment to participate. Given that the closet current options reside in Incline Village and Truckee the Tahoe City location should provide an incredible opportunity to the local community.

Scotty’s father, Jason Lapp added:

It feels amazing to do something for the kids in Scotty's name.

Currently, the park is open on Friday through Sunday from 10am to sunset.