Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11

After a two year break due to cancellations caused by unusual circumstances, the Tour de Tahoe is set to return for its 18th annual ride on Sunday, September 11th. Curtis Fong, Event Director noted:

This would have been the 21st Annual Tour de Tahoe, but COVID in 2020 and the Caldor Fire in 2021 postponed the ride

The popular event features more than 1500 riders of all skill levels and traverses the entire 72-mile length of the Lake itself. The ride both starts and ends at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort at Stateline in South Lake Tahoe. It will begin at approximately 6:30am. All riders will receive a welcome pack with goodies upon registration which takes place on Saturday from noon to 8pm or Sunday prior to the start of the Tour.

The event itself is not a race, but more of an enjoyable ride that features unbelievable beautiful scenery as well as a variety of rest stops stocked with food and snacks. Those stopping points will be situated at Spoor Junction, Kings Beach Plaza, the Gateskeeper Museum in Tahoe City, and the Vikingsholm Parking Lot at Emerald Bay. They will contains energy drinks, snack bars, and fruits to help riders recover. Lunch will be provided at the Kings Beach location.

Because the ride itself is long and contains over 4,000 feet of vertical climbing, tour official recommend that only conditioned cyclists take part. All participants must be 14 years or older and accompanied by an adult rider.

The following is the approximate time that riders will be using the local roads:

Hwy 50, westbound, Stateline – South Lake Tahoe, 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, South Y – Camp Rich – Emerald Bay, 6:30-10.30 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, Emerald Bay – West Shore – Homewood, 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, Homewood – Tahoe City, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hwy 28, eastbound, Tahoe City – Kings Beach – Incline Village, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Hwy 28, eastbound, Incline Village – Spooner Junction, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hwy 50, westbound, Spooner Junction – Stateline, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the event, check out bikethewest.com or email tgft@bikethewest.com .