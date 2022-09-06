What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Ethereum Merge

shutterstock.com

One of the most highly anticipated events in crypto has officially started with the official start of the Ethereum merge. Over the weekend, the initial key step, the Bellatrix upgrade, was completed and the project moves forward towards the “Paris” upgrade which is likely to take place on September 15th.

So what is the purpose of the Ethereum merge? Currently, Ether runs on a POW or “proof of work” system, but the merge will change it to a POS “proof of stake” system. The result will be a more technically proficient project that both lower’s Ethereum’s carbon footprint and unlocks a variety of new options for investors to earn yield. The upgraded system should also provide enhanced blockchain security, while significantly reducing the vast amounts of energy that had previously been needed to maintain the proof of work architecture.

While things seem to be advancing towards completion without any hitches, much could still go wrong. A strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone noted:

A lot can go wrong with groundbreaking technologies, but Ethereum is consistently outperforming most peers, and it appears that will endure. Bumps in the road should be expected…but Ether is unlikely to stop revolutionizing finance and markets, and more likely to accelerate the process.

So, what effect will this have on token price? That is a bit harder to anticipate. Even though the merge itself is unprecedented, in general, analysts remain bullish on the prospects for Ethereum, In a recent report by analysts from Citibank, they noted that in previous major upgrades to the system, there was positive price action over the following 50 days. They also added:

Given strong performance pre-event, and Google search analysis highlighting historically high searches, we think a successful Merge is being widely anticipated by the market.

However, there is a vocal minority who are not as upbeat in regards to where Ethereum's price will ultimately land. While some worry about technical difficulties in the merge process, others fear that the new staking mechanism may not prove as popular with crypto enthusiasts. Additionally, some feel the anticipation of merge may have already been factored into the token's current price.

When the merge was announced the Ethereum price briefly popped to nearly $2000, but then eventually settled back in the $1430 range for the month of August. As of today, a single Ethereum is valued at $1602.