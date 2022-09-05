State officials Warm Residents About Rising Algal Blooms in San Francisco Bay

shutterstock.com

A growing number of algal blooms have begun to form in various parts of the San Francisco Bay and have started to cause concern for state officials. The problem is not a new one for the Bay Area, but the size and frequency are now growing, which is resulting of tens of thousands of dead fish starting to wash up on the local shores.

Algal blooms are described as a rapid growth of microscopic algae in water often resulting in colored scum on the water surface. The ones currently plaguing the Bay Area are said to have a murky reddish-brown appearance, similar to root beer. They are made up a specific type of algae known as Heterosigma Akashiwo, and they are the reason beach goers have been reporting more sightings of “red tides”.

While the algal blooms are clearly dangerous to fish, they can be problematic for humans and pets as well. The algae itself is not toxic, however it can still cause severe irritation to both skin and eyes. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, Eileen White noted:

We're recommending that people stay out of the water out of an abundance of caution. If it's there (an algal bloom), the water is a reddish-brownish color. You can tell by the look of the water. It's pretty obvious. If the water doesn't look good, don't swim in it. If there's no algal bloom, then it's OK.

Because of the rising temperatures and high winds, the algae is spreading, making it hard to identify specific areas to avoid. Different blooms have been spotted in various parts of Alameda County as well in places such as Lake Merritt and the Alameda Grand Marina. There are also reports of growing blooms in San Mateo County and various part of the South Bay.

Officials have reiterated that boating activities are completely safe.