Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA Dream

Chris Carlson/AP

There are not many accomplishments that have eluded Stephen Curry over the course of his life, but there has been one that had long haunted him, getting his college degree. Now though, he can check that one off his list as he officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday, August 31st in a special ceremony that included speeches from Bob McKillop, his former coach and his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry. It took place thirteen years after he left school early to follow his dream of NBA glory.

Curry played for three seasons at Davidson, from 2006 to 2009 where he set the NCAA on fire with his sharpshooting skills that allowed him to become the Southern Conference’s all-time leading scorer. He also established an NCAA record for nailing an unbelievable 162 three-pointers in 2008. Curry would go on to join the Golden State Warriors where he has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player twice and won four NBA championships.

However, he always had a goal to come back and complete a promise to earn his degree, and as he has done through his career, he made good again. To do that, he had to finish a final semester of coursework, which he did in May, to attain his Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology. Unfortunately though, he was unable to attend the general commencement ceremony as the Warriors were engaged in their successful pursuit of the 2022 NBA championship.

On Wednesday evening though, Curry finally took to the stage to accept his diploma and address those who supported him in an emotional speech. He would say:

I get kind of awkward at times when I walk into this gym and see this many people showing up just for me and the celebration of what, you know, the graduation and the Hall of Fame induction and seeing my jersey in the rafters. But every single person that I got to play with, that coached me, help me when I was hurt and injured and trying to find ways to get back on the court. All the faculty and staff that supported me through my three years here. I really feel like this is why this matters so much. And I was trying to figure out how to really embrace this moment because my mom said, 'I don't know if anybody's had a solo graduation of this magnitude before,' but it hit me just seeing, you know, familiar faces, friends, people that you went to war with, people that believed in you before even anybody else in the country knew what we were about, set the table for me to come into this community and just be comfortable to be myself and to stay in the present and not putting any extra pressure on just being an amazing college athlete and enjoying the journey of what it meant to be a student here on this beautiful campus.

In addition to the degree, Curry was also honored with being the first Davidson athlete to ever have his jersey retired. While his career accolades would easily warrant such an honor, the school rule that an athlete must have a degree to be have a jersey retired delayed the event. Now though, the familiar #30 hangs high for all to see, representing yet another highlight to a stellar career.

Doug Hicks, Davidson School President, would sum it up fittingly by saying:

To earn this degree, you showed determination and perseverance. It would have been so easy, so straightforward to not complete your college degree. Yet in response to that idea, you did what you did to 29 other NBA organizations, you said, 'Night, night.'