South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.

In a briefing, South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook said:

This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South Lake Tahoe is aware of the urgent need for workforce housing. There is still plenty to do, but I am incredibly happy with what we’ve accomplished thus far through this public-private partnership.

The new development is set to consist of 248 mixed use units on two separate parcels of land and contain at least 70 units designated for low-cost housing. A recent directive from California Governor, Gavin Newson, that has tasked the state with a plan to use state-owned land to help address the affordable housing crisis, set the plan in motion. It is being funded by more than $19 million from the state and will target residents making 30-60% of median income for the area.

Ann Silverberg, CEO of Related California’s NorCal Affordable and Northwest Divisions, said:

We are pleased that the Sugar Pine Village Project is on its way to providing urgently needed housing in the South Lake Tahoe community. We look forward to the project’s first phase and want to thank the State of California, City of South Lake Tahoe, and our many other partners for their collaboration.

Jean Diaz, Executive Director of Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, added:

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust works to provide a range of affordable housing for the Tahoe Basin and is the local nonprofit partner for Sugar Pine Village. We are thrilled to see site preparation activities begin for Phase 1 of this important project. These initial 68 units, out of the planned 248 units, will help address the critical housing crisis for the Tahoe Basin workforce.

This will be the largest multi-family affordable housing project ever constructed in South Lake Tahoe.