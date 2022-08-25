The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11

visitrenotahoe.com

The Great Reno Balloon Race, always one of the most colorful and spectacular events to grace the local skies, is set to take place from September 9th through the 11th. The Race has taken place every September since 1982, with the exception of 2020. This will be the 40th edition and what started as a modest event with 20 balloons has not risen to over 100 participants.

As is custom, the Race takes place at Rancho San Rafael Park, which is only 1.5 miles north of downtown Reno. While public transportation is encouraged, there will be paid parking options at the corners of McCarran Blvd and Sierra Street, as well on Coleman Street. The cost is $20 which serves as a donation to the event. There is no fee for spectators.

Featured as part of the spectacle are a host of beautifully crafted balloons as well as an array of whimsically-themed aircraft. Guests at the park have the ability to roam the fields and get a close up look at the awesome host of competitors, as well as the chance to collect trading cards.

Some of the highlights of the event include:

Mass Ascension - Watch as 100+ balloons take to the sky in a colorful and breathtaking fashion. Be sure to have your camera ready for the perfect shot.

Super Glow Show - A choreographed event that features 25+ glowing balloons performing to music. This takes place on the morning of Friday, September 9th.

Dawn Patrol - A predawn show where the dazzlingly-lit balloons illuminate the dark morning skies and always offer a stunning visual. This always serves as the start of the Great Reno Balloon Race.

renoballon.com

The full schedule of the event can be found at: https://renoballoon.com/event-info/schedule-of-events/

The Great Reno Balloon Race 2022

September 9th – 11th

Friday, September 9

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m. – Super Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m.- National Anthem – Reno Silver Dollar Chorus

7:00 a.m. – Mass Ascension Launch

9:30 a.m. – E.L. Cord Foundation Tissue Paper Balloon Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m – Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Saturday, September 10

Paint The Park Pink

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m.- Super Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:50 a.m. National Anthem – Sierra High Notes

7:00 a.m.- Mass Ascension Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.- Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Sunday, September 11

Donor Awareness Day

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m – Super Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m. – 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

6:50 a.m. – National Anthem – High Desert Harmony Chorus

7:00 a.m.- Mass Ascension Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.- Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

EVENT LOCATION

Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

1595 N. Sierra St.

Reno, Nevada