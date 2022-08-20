Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day Weekend

http://ivcbskyshow.org/

Prepare to celebrate both Labor Day and a wrap on the Summer with a spectacular drone light show taking place at both Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The performances that were originally scheduled for these venues on the 4th of July weekend had to be postponed due to weather, but now all systems are a go for the upcoming holiday weekend.

The light show is orchestrated by the Great Lakes Drone Company and utilizes more than 100 drones in a custom performance set to music. Lasting approximately 15 minutes, the event takes place in the skies over Lake Tahoe.

In a statement, Alyssa Reilly, the executive director of the North Tahoe Business Association said:

We're excited to finish out the summer season and our Music on the Beach concert series with a custom drone show over Lake Tahoe. Our hope is that both residents and visitors enjoy the show and see what may be possible for future Independence day celebrations.

The Kings Beach event will take place on Friday, September 2nd following the season's final Music on the Beach concert featuring Achilles Wheel. The concert starts at 6:00 p.m. and the drone show is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m.

The Tahoe City performance will take place on Sunday, September 4 following the last Concerts at Commons Beach event of the season, and feature music from The Blue Monsters. The concert starts at 4:00 p.m. and the drone show is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

On the the 4th of July, the residents of Incline Village were dazzled by a thrilling show that featured an array of amazing visual effects including the United States Flag, Statue of Liberty, the various symbols for each of the American military services, and even a representation of the Lake itself. Expect more of the same on Labor Day weekend in a performance that promises to be memorable.

In the event of poor weather conditions again, backup sites will be determined.