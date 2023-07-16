Daniella Hemsley Flashes Crowd Following Victory Over Aleksandra Daniel

Photo by (Screenshot/AdultApple)

One of the bouts for Kingpyn Boxing made waves on social media, and in the headlines, as a post-bout victory went a bit too far.

During the promotion's influencer tournament, Daniella Hemsley took on Aleksandra Daniel – known on social media as Ms. Danielka, with both social media influencers boasting thousands and thousands of followers across their respective social media accounts.

The two were on a Saturday night card that featured OnlyFans models (aka NSFW content creators) and social media influencers alike.

Hemsley won the bout via unanimous decision 48-47, 48-47, 49-46, but sports news journalists weren't talking about what went on during the bout - they were talking about what happened following it, when Hemsley was celebrating the victory.

During her celebration with her team, Hemsley at one point flashed the audience as well as the live-television camera, giving everyone in attendance, and watching at home on TV or on a live sports PPV streaming platform more than they bargained for.

Eddie Hearn, one of the top boxing promoters in the sport, ripped Hemsley's conduct.

"I think if I start preaching people will just moan at me anyway, but you always ask for my opinion, my opinion is I hate it. I hate it. We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is, that ain’t boxing. And that needs to be pushed," Hearns said, according to Fox News.

"All that stuff – Misfits, Kingpyns – it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.

"It does great numbers. It’s entertainment. It’s all of those things. And what we saw there tonight.… For me, what I’m trying to do and what we’ve been doing for years and years, the sacrifices people have made to be respected, it’s not boxing but at the same time I think it’s more of a reflection of society than a reflection of good or bad for boxing. I don’t like it."

Hearn then spoke at length about his view that there are a lack of role models for children, pointing out that people are just chasing "clout".

"The problem today is you want kids to have great role models. I have two daughters. When my daughters spend time or have met Katie Taylor – it’s the greatest thing I could ever see," the Matchroom Sport chairman added. "Them, looking at a female, who has achieved so much and shown them that anything’s possible – even when everything’s stacked against you, anything’s possible. I think what we’re lacking in society at the moment is role models.

"And unfortunately, we now live in a world where role models, or influencers, are not necessarily doing things that the older generation – which I class myself as – or parents would want your kids to see or think is acceptable. Nothing to do with women, nothing to do with men. You want your kids to behave in a certain way. That’s not the way you’d want your kids to behave, in my opinion. This is only my opinion. But we live in a f---ing mental world.

"Unfortunately, clout is just being chased all over the place. Each to their own. That’s her world… but not for me."