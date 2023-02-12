The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023

2022 was all about the roller coaster ride at the quarterback position for the Miami Dolphins. From MVP chatter for the breakthrough season of Tua Tagovailoa, to being forced to roll with seventh-round draft pick rookie Skylar Thompson for their most important game of the regular season, and their Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will continue to roll with Tagovailoa as their starter for 2023, despite the concerning injury and concussion history, and while it's understandable that the Dolphins have decided to stick with Tua, that must come with the critical mission of building a solid backup unit.

Many will assume that Thompson has etched his way into a guaranteed spot on the roster in 2023, but I think what Thompson showed was far too raw to have positioned in a spot on the roster, even if it's as a third stringer - suddenly an important position for the Dolphins.

Instead, I would sign two of the following quarterbacks this offseason:

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, once one of the NFL's rising stars at quarterback, will now be searching for a new home yet again this offseason after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers following his departure from the Cleveland Browns last year.

While Mayfield's 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions aren't inspiring, Mayfield's talent and experience as a starter remain highly valuable, and he showed he can still perform during a spot start for the Rams last season.

Mayfield backing up Tagovailoa would provide Miami a dynamic, proven, backup who is far superior to Teddy Bridgewater and doesn't have the injury history.

If I put on my general manager hat on, I sign Mayfield to a two-year deal, and feel comfortable with him guiding this offense smoothly in the event Tagovailoa is sidelined again.

Joe Flacco

Perhaps the best third string quarterback Miami could hope for, and yes, this means Thompson is out of a spot.

You should be fine with that.

Flacco is serviceable in spot starts, and has the experience to be a learning tree for Tagovailoa, especially for a deep playoff run, or even a trip to the Super Bowl.

Flacco has been there. Flacco has done that.

Sure his best years are far behind him, but not many third-string quarterbacks can boast the resume Flacco can, and be as affordable.

Andy Dalton

Dalton was serviceable for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, throwing 18 touchdowns versus 9 interceptions for 2,871 yards and completing 66.7% of his passes for a lowly Saints team.

Dalton could be an ideal backup for Tagovailoa, and one who has extensive starting experience in high-octane offenses, and plenty of playoff experience to boot.

Carson Wentz

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Washington Commanders will likely part ways with quarterback Carson Wentz, who will find himself jettisoned from yet another team after disappointing in Washington.

Wentz has had a meteoric fall after being the top quarterback taken in the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles several years ago, and cannot seem to get back on track.

While Wentz won't inspire many teams to take a shot on him as a viable starting option, Wentz could be a backup plan or a third-string option, and Miami could offer him a fresh slate with the best offensive arsenal he perhaps has ever played with.

My Pick:

Mayfield - backup

Flacco - third string