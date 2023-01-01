An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl Contenders

Photo by (FOX)

As the season winds down and the playoff positioning ramps up, I thought it would be a good idea to pen my final article of 2022 by looking into mid-2023 and what that will look like for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins do make it to the playoffs, and I'm certainly never going to deny that the Dolphins would screw this up in epic fashion, I do not see them winning a game, so let's get that out of the way.

In this scenario, the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa, and perhaps Mike McDaniel as well (read prior article for my plans to bring in Sean Payton instead).

Here are a few teams that the Dolphins could trade Tagovailoa to, and get some draft capital in the process.

New Orleans Saints (The Epic Trade)

This makes a ton of sense, and works in the hypothetical plan of Sean Payton coming to Miami.

Any team that brings in Payton will have to "trade" for him with the Saints, meaning it can cost a pretty penny in draft capital.

Enter the Dolphins. Miami could offer Tua to a quarterback-needy Saints, but could it be enough to get it done?

This makes this potential trade much more epic in it's potential.

Does anyone really think Dennis Allen is going to last in New Orleans? Okay, me either. So, Miami could construct the following trade that is a big win-win for both sides, and I doubt any other team could really offer something so.... logical.

Dolphins receive: Sean Payton

Saints receive: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel

Yes, a trade of head coaches. If this isn't spicy enough for you, try this:

Dolphins receive: Sean Payton, Alvin Kamara, 7th round pick

Saints receive: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, Xavien Howard, 6th round pick

Sure, this looks insane - but it really works when you consider what these two teams need, and the fits for every component of this trade.

Why the Saints Would Say Yes

The Saints get a Pro Bowl corner in Howard that they can pair with Marshon Lattimore to make their defense quite imposing for the next 2-3 years in the NFC.

The Saints are currently 6-9 on the year, and that won't be enough, without trade assistance, to land one of the 2023 Draft's top quarterback prospects, but landing Tagovailoa gives them a young, experienced quarterback that may benefit from a change of scenery.

The Saints won't want to go into 2023 with Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as their starter, and they likely won't want to jump into the bidding wars for the free agent quarterbacks, and may not even appeal to them.

Speaking of change of scenery, it would appear that would benefit Kamara as well, who has seen his touchdown numbers, and overall productivity drop over the last two seasons.

Bringing in McDaniel would allow the Saints to go back to their offense-first approach, and give them a young offensive mind that would not only be familiar with Tua, but allow him to draw up some creative plays around Chris Olave.

As mediocre as McDaniel has been, he has been better than Allen.

Why the Dolphins Say Yes

They immediately upgrade at head coach without having to endure the "egg on face" of firing another head coach - so the "trade" makes them look shrewd, not ridiculous.

Payton comes in and immediately cleans house, starting with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who likely won't sniff another DC job anytime soon.

Payton likely will bring in Vic Fangio who will have a bevy of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and instantly elevate the defense.

Payton will love his offensive weapons, and have Kamara in the fold for familiarity, with the Dolphins looking smart by finally addressing their running back situation.

This will make Miami a very attractive destination for the likes of Tom Brady, or perhaps Lamar Jackson if by some chance he hits the market.

This makes the Dolphins true Super Bowl contenders. They have the elite talent on both sides of the ball, and this is one heck of a trade that will make history, and deliver a win-win for all involved.

Have trade suggestions? Want to add more spice to my proposed trade? Hit the comments