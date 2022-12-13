NFL Quarterback Carousel - Who Will Be Under Center in 2023 for Teams in Need of a Quarterback Change

Anthony DiMoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miSQs_0jhGPidW00
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be on the move this offseason.Photo by(Image Source: WikiCommons.)

Sure, the playoffs are still a few weeks away, and the NFL playoff picture is still materializing, but it's fun to take a look into an imaginary "crystal ball" to see who will be lining up under center in 2023 for some quarterback needy teams.

Washington Commanders

I feel like we have been here many, many times before, but the Washington Commanders are again going to be needing a change at the quarterback position, but this year they get it right.

Jared Goff has been a revelation this season for the Detroit Lions, playing efficiently while leading the Lions to a surprising 6-7 record thus far.

All of this depends on the Lions, who owe $52.3 million to Goff over the next two years, with only $10 million left in dead cap should they release him in the offseason.

With the Lions holding the Los Angeles Rams potential Top 5 pick in the draft, and needing cash to lure free agents to a team that will be more appealing than it has been in years, they may opt to dump Goff and roll the dice in the draft.

If they do, and that is a big if, the Commanders should pounce on Goff, who would have a myriad of offensive weapons and a solid defense to build with.

While I still feel the Lions will stick with Goff, in the even they do not, Goff is the pick

2023 Starter: Jared Goff

New York Jets

Let's face it - the Jets whiffed twice on utilizing top draft picks on quarterbacks.

They bombed on Sam Darnold and look even worse with Zac Wilson, and will again enter the offseason looking for an answer at quarterback.

This time, the Jets avoid wasting another first rounder on a quarterback, and instead bring in someone very familiar with Robert Saleh - Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Jets have a viable defense, and can use their draft capital on some offensive firepower, and with Jimmy G under center, there is a familiarity that will help ease the pains of a young team rebuilding.

2023 Starter: Jimmy Garoppolo

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers, like most of the teams on this list, have had their issues getting a franchise quarterback, despite their efforts.

They missed on Deshaun Watson, despite their aggressive efforts, but they won't miss this time.

The Panthers will make an aggressive run at Lamar Jackson this offseason, and despite Baltimore's push to retain him, Carolina will refuse to be outbid.

They get their franchise quarterback.

2023 Starting Quarterback: Lamar Jackson

Indianapolis Colts

Indy is another team that has failed miserably at filling their need at quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck, and the Matt Ryan experiment has been perhaps the worst yet.

However, this offseason the Colts go big on their push, and will bring in yet another future Hall of Famer, but this will be their best move yet.

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers seem headed for a divorce, and the dismal season is indicative of a team that needs to hit the rebuild button and see what they have in Jordan Love.

That makes Rodgers available, and gives the Colts an avenue.

This makes too much sense, and immediately catapults the Colts back among the contenders in the AFC.

2023 Starting Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Houston Texans

Houston will be atop the draft pecking order, barring any Earth-shattering shifts, the Texans will hold the top pick in the 2023 draft, where they can move on from Daniel Jones and bring in Alabama's Bryce Young.

So, why are they on this list?

Houston will likely look to get a valuable depth piece in the quarterback room, someone who can play a few games before falling into a backup role for the Texans once Stroud is ready.

That makes Cooper Rush a perfect fit. Rush filled in admirably for Dak Prescott in Dallas, despite an awful final game, and has proven he can be a solid backup and perform well in spot starts.

For the rebuilding Texans, it would be smart to take their time with Young, to avoid anything similar to the David Carr fiasco, when they had nothing around him.

Rush provides them a bit of time, which is a luxury for a rebuild of this magnitude.

2023 Starting Quarterback: Cooper Rush, then Bryce Young

New York Giants

The days of Daniel Jones will come to an end this season, and there is no reason why the Giants should bring Jones back.

However, the Giants were surprisingly competitive this season, but they need a full rebuild.

This means Jones is gone, and likely Saquon Barkley as well, paving the way for the Giants to use the draft to start their process.

With Young likely gone to the Texans, the Giants will have some competition for some of the 2023 classes top signal callers, but they should land either C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levin, or Tyler Van Dyke.

I'll land them with Richardson, as the mobility alone will provide the Giants a bit of offensive firepower.

2023 Starting Quarterback: Anthony Richardson

