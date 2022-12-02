Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson Discussed for 2023 Royal Rumble, Could Be Winner

Photo by Courtesy of Under Armour

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could be only a few weeks away from making his highly-anticipated, and long- awaited return to WWE, as he is rumored to be slated in as a participant in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Although The Rock isn't just slated to compete in the Rumble, perhaps as a surprise entrant, but is being discussed as the winner, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.

Per the report, the Rock's rumored return has been talked about within WWE that the plan for Rock to compete in, and ultimately win the Royal Rumble match, has not been confirmed “far as those who would be in a position to know.

With the Royal Rumble match a little over a month away, plans would need to be solidified as soon as possible.

The Rock winning the event would lead to the long-rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, which takes place in California and is billed a WWE's Hollywood must-see event, making the epic Reigns/Rock match a guaranteed ticket selling hit.

As far as when the Rock would enter the Rumble, the report stated that the “pie-in-the-sky” idea is for The Rock to be a surprise as the #30 entrant.

With Reigns/Rock penciled in as the WrestleMania main event, it could also mark The Rock's final match, and it has been rumored that it is the Rock's wish to have Reigns be his last match, as they are related.

WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California could be the time that the world sees the stars align for an epic main event match.