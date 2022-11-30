Yankees Offer Aaron Judge 8-Year, $300 Million Contract

Anthony DiMoro

Aaron Judge is expected to sign a contract soonPhoto by(LM Otero of AP)

The New York Yankees have made their play to retain veteran slugger and American League MVP award winner Aaron Judge, who has been the biggest fish in the MLB free agent market this offseason.

According to ESPN, the Yankees are offering Judge a contract "in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it."

Judge could command an even larger contract when it's all said and done, with teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants currently also in the mix and interested in Judge's services.

According to CBS Sports, the belief is that Judge will sign a contract by the end of the MLB Winter Meetings next week in San Diego.

Judge is coming off a historic season where he won the Most Valuable Player Award.

“The motivation throughout the year, man, it goes to my teammates,” Judge said of the MVP award, according to MLB.com. “I said that all year; they constantly pushed me day in and day out to just show up and play, because I see the hard work they put in. I’ve got to show up, just like them. Without the special crew we had this year and the past couple of years, I know I definitely wouldn’t be in this position.”

“I was extremely nervous,” Judge said of the MVP selection process. “You’re going up against Yordan Alvarez, one of the top premier hitters in this game, and Shohei Ohtani is by far one of the best players on this planet. You never want to assume anything. Both of those guys had incredible years and it’s been fun competing with them over the years.”

The Yankees remain committed to keeping Judge in pinstripes.

"We have plenty of ability to -- and Aaron and I talked about this -- to make this happen and still have money to make other things happen ... My budget for Judge is going to be what I feel we can do. It's not limitless, obviously" Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said earlier this month, according to NJ.com. "But am I going to make moves before we're able to -- in my opinion, we're going to be able to sign Aaron. That's not going to stop me from signing other people."

