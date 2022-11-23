Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real Impact

Anthony DiMoro

Beverley after shoving Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton tot he floor.Photo by(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverley again did very little to impact a game offensively or defensively, much like the last several years of his career, but another shove to the back of an opposing player again for Beverley in the headlines.

It seems Beverley, who dropped a whopping 0 points in 29 minutes, is now a player that can only grab headlines for the wrong reasons, and while the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated a play that could have caused a serious injury, it was the Phoenix Suns walking away with the victory. Again.

It's been the story for Beverley for the last few years, and while the Suns have had their issues with Beverley's dirty plays and wild antics, they have always walked away with the the only thing that matters: Victory.

And whether it's celebrating a playoff berth like an NBA Championship, or going after players from behind, Beverley's career has turned into a walking lesson in puffing a chest out but not in victory.

Beverley was at it again when he shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind, forcing him to topple over Beverley's teammate, and to the floor during the Suns 115-105 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday night.

It was similar to the 2021 Western Conference Finals when Beverley, then with the Los Angeles Clippers, shoved Suns guard Chris Paul in the back.

Beverley was suspended, and the Clippers were eliminated by Phoenix.

Beverley would spend thereafter running down Paul in the media, despite Paul coming out the winner. Another shove, another situation where Beverley could have caused major injury.

The NBA has seen it's share of agitators. From Dennis Rodman to Charles Oakley, and from Bill Laimbeer to Bruce Bowen, the most physical, often times dirty style that were associated with those players were important elements to their respective teams.

Oakley was a stout defender and solid rebounder, bringing a physical element to the New York Knicks that was crucial as they battled Eastern Conference foes such as Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Reggie Miller's Indiana Pacers.

Rodman personified agitation as he was a key member of the Detroit Pistons, helped elevate the Chicago Bulls, and even found success along with Shaq and Kobe with the Lakers. However, Rodman is considered one the best rebounders of all time, and he's a multi-time NBA Champion.

Laimbeer was a part of the same Pistons team as Rodman, as well as their championship runs where his rebounding was impactful.

Bowen served a similar role with the San Antonio Spurs, and although his stats didn't usually pop off the stat sheet, his defensive prowess made all the difference for the Spurs for three championship runs. Bowen earned five All-Defensive First Team selections during his career.

And While Beverley has earned three selections to the NBA All-Defensive team, this is where the comparisons to the aforementioned players stop.

Beverley has not been a crucial component of a winning team. Beverley has not hoisted any championship titles. Beverley is mostly remember for the cheap shots, the jawing, and the media sessions where he rants about his biggest rivals.

Over the course of the 4 teams he has played for throughout his career, Beverley has brought attitude and intensity, and solid defense in spurts, but the negatives have almost overshadowed any positives.

While the Suns are celebrating another victory over the Lakers, and Beverley, the Lakers are celebrating Beverley's latest blind-side shove.

Perhaps a 5-11 record leaves little to celebrate, which in this case, gives a Lakers team in desperate need of a rebuild something to smile about, even in defeat.

"Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don't get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I'm going to stand up for my teammate," Beverley said.

"I'm not going for that s---," Beverley said. "Obviously, it's unfortunate that it happened on national TV. But you know me: Regardless of what's going on, I'm a big fan of protecting my teammates. ... I'm a foxhole guy. I put on the jersey, and I commit to a team, I commit to a city, and it's kind of my motto. I'm a foxhole guy.

"Very unfortunate situation, though."

“It’s just happening too many times," Suns coach Monty Williams said of the incident, according to ESPN. "I think the league needs to take a look at those kinds of plays, it’s just unnecessary.”

“It was like, ‘Guys, let’s just win the game.’ Our guys got it back together,” he said. "We got a few stops and that allowed to get out in transition a little bit.”

Suns star Devin Booker had a different take.

“I would have a lot more respect if he just pushed him in the chest when the guy was facing him” Booker said.

Lakers head coach, as well as other players, seem to celebrate the dangerous tactic.

“From what I saw Ayton was standing there ready to walk over (Reaves),” Ham said. “I am not mad at (Beverley). He is there protecting his teammate and I am sure he will have to go through some type of consequence for that but that is who we have to be. Teams have to know they just can't push us around.”

Beverley was ejected from the game, and perhaps a fine/suspension is coming, but the NBA needs to do more to protect it's players from Beverley's physical attacks, particularly those when players are in defenseless positions.

The NFL does so, almost in an over-protective fashion, especially with the risks of concussions and major injuries paramount.

The NBA needs to follow that lead, and make it clear that Beverley's attacks have no place in the league.

Then, maybe Beverley can focus more on the impactful plays, winning basketball, and intensity that personified the careers of many NBA agitators, who, yes, had their own incidents, but their overall impact on their teams, and the league, was positive.

Instead, Beverley is just an angry playing lashing out as his team is getting eliminated in the playoffs, or taking an L from a division rival.

And maybe that's what a 5-11 team needs. Maybe it's what the Lakers use as a jolt to turnaround their season.

Maybe what Beverley did actually helps the team.

But, given what history has shown us, Beverley will likely again be walking back to the locker room with another loss, while his team goes back to the drawing board.

This isn't a good trend.

