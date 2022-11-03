Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins 'Not Afraid to talk about Super Bowls'

Following the Miami Dolphins' pair of trades ahead of Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline that landed them Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb and San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that the moves "bring some added life" to his team's season and the locker room.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn't shy about his belief that this Dolphins team could do some special things this season.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here. We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then hopefully winning one.

"I would say I have full belief that we are capable [of winning a Super Bowl]."

The Dolphins currently sit at 5-3 on the season, ahead of their tilt against the Chicago Bears this week, but some can make the case that they could have a significantly better record had Tagovailoa not missed 2 1/2 games due to a concussion.

The Dolphins are 5-0 this season when Tagovailoa plays the whole game.

Now, the Dolphins get some much needed help in the backfield and on the defensive side of the ball, where pass rushing has been an issue this season.

"It's always a good feeling knowing that we're sitting in a good spot right now, especially at 5-3," he said. "We just have to put the pieces together, get those guys going with us and let's see where it takes us."

Miami has certainly put plenty of solid players on the roster, via free agency and trades, since the offseason to put them in position to contend.

"I've always just viewed it as always just trying for us to put together the best team we can," Tagovailoa said. "So for us, I think we have a lot of good players. I think Mike [McDaniel] and this coaching staff have done a great job of working with these guys, implementing their scheme and doing things that give us a chance to win.

"I'm not into predictions and everything, but I do think we have a good team that has a chance to compete and win some games in the future."