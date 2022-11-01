Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster Trade

Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami (Photo: USA Today Sports)

The Miami Dolphins once again pulled off a blockbuster trade, as they acquired prized pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins will receive Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick while the Broncos will receive the 2023 first-rounder Miami obtained from San Francisco, along with a 2024 fourth-rounder and veteran running back Chase Edmonds.

Chubb, 26, instantly bolsters a Dolphins defensive unit that has struggled to get to the quarterback this season, collecting only 15 sacks on the season thus far.

Chubb has 5.5 thus far, and now joins a unit that includes, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelen Phillips, and Melvin Ingram.

Chubb had been discussed with more that 10 teams, but Miami comes away with the prize, adding a Pro Bowl edge rusher to their defense.

Per the report, the Dolphins are now expected to work out a long-term deal with Chubb, which is likely to exceed $20 million per year.

The Broncos get back some draft capital from the trade with the Seattle Seahawks that landed them quarterback Russell Wilson, but saw Denver part with their 2023 first and second round draft picks.

While the Wilson trade looks pretty bad right now, considering how poorly Wilson has played, and that the playoff-primed Broncos are now looking at missing the playoffs this season, the Broncos were able to build up their draft chest for now.

Miami signed Chase Edmonds this past offseason, and he started the season as the unquestioned starter, but consistent drops and lack of production saw him fall out of favor quickly. Edmonds never got back on track and now gets himself a fresh start in Denver.