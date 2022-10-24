Houston, TX

Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS Sweep

Anthony DiMoro

Will Aaron Judge be back in pinstripes next season?(Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

The Houston Astros completed their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to end their ALCS series and vault the Astros to the American League Title and a trip to the World Series where they will take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees were, once again, shown the harsh reality that their approach, their roster build, and the homer-heavy mentality is great during the regular season, but utterly useless in the postseason.

Yet, year-after-year, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sticks to the same, tired formula that he has for well over a decade, ever since the Yankees last won a World Series Championship back in 2009, despite every single indication that it is an outdated, flawed, and failing formula.

However, here the Yankees are, entering an offseason where they need to make some major moves to get things back on course.

Fire Aaron Boone, Hire Don Mattingly

In my opinion, Aaron Boone never should have had the job as manager in the first place. Yet, Boone has survived multiple seasons, and his poor decision making was on display during these playoffs.

It's time for Boone to go, and the Yankees should bring back one of the most popular names in Yankee history to replace him.

Don Mattingly.

Mattingly parted ways with the Miami Marlins following the end of the season, and his hiring would jolt a fanbase that is feeling deflated following another disappointing playoff exit.

Fire Brian Cashman

Cashman is one of the best general managers that the Yankees, or MLB, has ever seen, but eventually it comes time to move on.

Cashman has had his successes, but his poor decisions are becoming warts on this Yankee roster.

Instead of signing Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado a few years ago, after Harper was practically begging to be a Yankee, Cashman instead held on to the likes of Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar, both of whom are no longer on the team, and barely staying afloat in the majors.

Instead of signing Carlos Correa, Cashman opted to spend all that money on bringing in the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson via trade. Money not well spent at all, and the Minnesota Twins won the trade, especially considering Gio Urshela outplayed Donaldson this season. Donaldson was putrid at the plate, and IKF was inconsistent in the field.

Harrison Bader is making Cashman look "okay" after he was ripped for trading Jordan Montgomery for the injured outfielder. Montgomery and Bader have played well for their new teams.

However, Cashman's trade for Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, has been a train wreck. Montas has been so bad he barely played during the postseason, and his lone appearance in the ALCS, Montas gave up a homer.

Sign Aaron Judge

After the Yankees chose not to pay Aaron Judge during last offseason, his price skyrocketed after his historic, MVP caliber season.

Now, the Yankees will have to pay an enormous amount to keep Judge, who will have plenty of wealthy suitors such as the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants.

Despite a putrid postseason, Judge is still one of the hottest names on the open market this offseason.

Perhaps letting Judge walk could be in the cards, but the fact that they couldn't strike a deal during last offseason is looking like a major fail

Call Them Up, Keep Them Up

We saw Oswaldo Cabrera play well, and even make some plays during the playoffs. We also got a glimpse of Oswald Peraza, the Yankees prized prospect as well.

It's time to let the kids play, and bring up Anthony Volpe to win the starting SS gig in Spring Training. The likes of Kiner-Falefa is better suited in a depth, utility role, and Donaldson should no longer hold up any spot on the roster.

Trim the Fat

The Yankees need to get rid of a handful of players who are simply not worth a spot on the roster, or the money they're being paid.

The short list? Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson need to headline this list, and they should be among the first to exit. You can make a case of IKF, and perhaps Zach Britton too, but they need to trim the fat starting with two players who have failed to live up to their lofty contracts, and their roster spot.

