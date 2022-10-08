Bray Wyatt Making WWE Return at Extreme Rules

The wait is over.

Following outcry from fans for over a year following his release, Bray Wyatt is set to make his return to WWE tonight at their Extreme Rules PPV event following his release well over a year ago that upset a number of fans.

Over the past few weeks, WWE has used a brilliant strategy to tease the potential return of Wyatt, whose character 'The Fiend' was one of the company's highest merchandise sellers during his previous tenure with the company.

It started off with no on-screen marketing, generating buzz by playing the 1967 classic song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane during house shows and commercial breaks on Smackdown and RAW, with the hopes that curious fans, and pro wrestling podcasts, would share videos of the occurrences on social media, building the organic buzz that is so hard to capture.

The plan worked brilliantly, so WWE then doubled down with the subtle appearances of QR codes during their shows. Those QR codes would lead to special landing pages on the WWE official website, starting with the video of a animated white rabbit playing a game of hangman, and then moving towards more revealing clues regarding who was behind the videos.

The final QR code was the most telling, and came during last night's SmackDown, when Triple H was addressing the audience and hyping up the season premier of the show. Once he turned his microphone, the QR code was clearly shown, and scanning it led to the following:

Then, for the first time during this entire tease, WWE played a video on their show, teasing everything coming to a head during tonight's Extreme Rules event.

It shows images of one of the fabled characters from Three Little Pigs, with the words "Let Me In!", a catchphrase of Wyatt/Fiend's, repeated over and over again.

This tease is heavily tied to Wyatt/Fiend who is primed to make his return to WWE during tonight's show.