NFL Fantasy Football Week 5 Outlook - Sneaky Roster Adds

As the NFL season and your fantasy football season continue to carry through on through 2022, Week 5 is upon us and with it comes some potential roster depth adds to bolster your team for weeks ahead, or some potential starters to jolt your lineup.

Injuries and poor performances have anchored the progress of a number of teams, with Tau Tagovailoa out, and the likes of Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson looking like fantasy duds over the first month of the season.

Here are some players that have solid depth value and may be available if your league.

Kenny Pickett

With the Mitchell Trubisky experiment looking like a complete failure, and looking to be over, the Steelers looked towards rookie Kenny Pickett to add a jolt to their lineup last week, and now he is slated to start against the Buffalo Bills

While it is not the ideal time to start Pickett, he should provide a solid value add for depth purposes as he looks to be just getting rolling in his career. If he shines during a tough matchup against the Bills, it's hard to imagine Pickett sitting on the free agent market for very long.

Khalil Shakir

The Bills are dealing with injuries to Jamison Crowder, who is out with a fractured ankle, and Isaiah McKenzie, who is in the concussion protocol, opening the door for receiver Khalil Shakir to step into the slot receiver role.

Given the Bills pass-happy offense, Shakir could be a sneaky good add, especially with the Steelers on tap.

Raheem Mostert

Prior to the season, fantasy teams lined up to secure running back Chase Edmunds on their staff. Fast forward to Week 5 and Edmunds is no longer the prime back in Miami.

Unable to find any big plays, dropping a key touchdown pass during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and being outplayed by Raheem Mostert, Edmunds is now on the outside looking in, making Mostert a great add to your lineup.

Mostert has carried the ball more effectively, and is more involved in the Dolphins offense. If he is still available, add and stash the veteran back.

Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans offense has been surprisingly flat in 2022, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill looking out of sorts, and the loss of AJ Brown allowing defenses to stack the box against Derrick Henry.

The Titans aerial attack, or lack there of, has created issues for the team, but they may havae finally found a solid receiving target in Robert Woods to help get the passing game back on track.

Woods, who is coming off a torn ACL and learning a new offensive scheme, was extremely slow out of the gate, but has really blossomed over the past two weeks.

With rookie wideout Treylon Brooks out, expect Woods to get a healthy dose of targets in a very favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders.

There are plenty of headlines for fantasy players and sports content creators, and those on sports podcasts, to discuss heading into Week 5, so buckle up and enjoy the show.