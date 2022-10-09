NFL Fantasy Football Week 5 Outlook - Sneaky Roster Adds

Anthony DiMoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2xCP_0iRJLI7y00
Kenny Pickett(Photo: USA Today Sports)

As the NFL season and your fantasy football season continue to carry through on through 2022, Week 5 is upon us and with it comes some potential roster depth adds to bolster your team for weeks ahead, or some potential starters to jolt your lineup.

Injuries and poor performances have anchored the progress of a number of teams, with Tau Tagovailoa out, and the likes of Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson looking like fantasy duds over the first month of the season.

Here are some players that have solid depth value and may be available if your league.

Kenny Pickett

With the Mitchell Trubisky experiment looking like a complete failure, and looking to be over, the Steelers looked towards rookie Kenny Pickett to add a jolt to their lineup last week, and now he is slated to start against the Buffalo Bills

While it is not the ideal time to start Pickett, he should provide a solid value add for depth purposes as he looks to be just getting rolling in his career. If he shines during a tough matchup against the Bills, it's hard to imagine Pickett sitting on the free agent market for very long.

Khalil Shakir

The Bills are dealing with injuries to Jamison Crowder, who is out with a fractured ankle, and Isaiah McKenzie, who is in the concussion protocol, opening the door for receiver Khalil Shakir to step into the slot receiver role.

Given the Bills pass-happy offense, Shakir could be a sneaky good add, especially with the Steelers on tap.

Raheem Mostert

Prior to the season, fantasy teams lined up to secure running back Chase Edmunds on their staff. Fast forward to Week 5 and Edmunds is no longer the prime back in Miami.

Unable to find any big plays, dropping a key touchdown pass during their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and being outplayed by Raheem Mostert, Edmunds is now on the outside looking in, making Mostert a great add to your lineup.

Mostert has carried the ball more effectively, and is more involved in the Dolphins offense. If he is still available, add and stash the veteran back.

Robert Woods

The Tennessee Titans offense has been surprisingly flat in 2022, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill looking out of sorts, and the loss of AJ Brown allowing defenses to stack the box against Derrick Henry.

The Titans aerial attack, or lack there of, has created issues for the team, but they may havae finally found a solid receiving target in Robert Woods to help get the passing game back on track.

Woods, who is coming off a torn ACL and learning a new offensive scheme, was extremely slow out of the gate, but has really blossomed over the past two weeks.

With rookie wideout Treylon Brooks out, expect Woods to get a healthy dose of targets in a very favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders.

There are plenty of headlines for fantasy players and sports content creators, and those on sports podcasts, to discuss heading into Week 5, so buckle up and enjoy the show.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nfl# fantasy football# football# kenny pickett

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO of Gamactica and Elite Rank Media. Contributor to Sports Rants, Fright Nerd and Search Engine Watch. Former contributor for Forbes and Huffington Post. Covers sports, internet marketing, gaming, entertainment, and the content creation industries.

Miami, FL
125 followers

More from Anthony DiMoro

Finding Success As A Content Creator, Streamer

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins(Photo: USA Today) It has been an incredibly challenging year for the content creation and streaming industries, with plenty of peaks and valleys that brought tidbits to celebrate, and also raised concern over the long-term viability of the creator/streamer economy, specifically on platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

Read full story

Bray Wyatt Making WWE Return at Extreme Rules

Following outcry from fans for over a year following his release, Bray Wyatt is set to make his return to WWE tonight at their Extreme Rules PPV event following his release well over a year ago that upset a number of fans.

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Next

Tua Tagovailoa exiting Thursday night's game against the Bengals on a stretcher(Fox) Thursday Night's tilt between the Miami Dolphins, the hottest team in the AFC and one of the best in the entire NFL during the first month of the 2022 regular season, and defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals had the makings of a classic shootout.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to play during the Dolphins tilt against the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, according to ESPN's Marce Louis-Jacques.

Read full story

Esports Awards' Michael Ashford Discusses the Success of Growing Brand

The Gamactica Podcast with Anthony DiMoro & Michael Ashford(Image: Gamactica) The Esports Awards have become a staple in the esports industry, with it's annual awards event spotlighting talent from across the esports landscape, from esports teams to esports players, and the folks behind the scenes, including esports casters and now esports colleges.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic Performance

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown during the Dolphins comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday(Photo: Miami Herald) The Miami Dolphins put the entire league on notice when they scored 21 points in a fourth quarter rally to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday, and their electric receiving tandem of Tyreek HIll and Jaylen Waddle were front and center.

Read full story

Dan Marino Considered Leaving Dolphins for Super Bowl Shot

Marino is forever associated with the Miami Dolphins(Reuter) When you think of the Miami Dolphins, you likely immediately think of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who spent his entire playing career with the franchise, and now works for the organization.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/Starting

Jaguars running back James Robinson is looking to bounce back from Achilles injury(Photo: USA Today Sports) Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, and now we are heading into a weekend full of promise, excitement, and renewed hope.

Read full story

Former WWE Superstar Talks Retirement, Career in Content Creation, Esports

Matthew Rehwoldt(Photo: Impact Wrestling) Many may know Matthew Rehwoldt for his time in WWE as Aiden English. Or perhaps you remember him during his time in NXT as one half of the tag-team the Vaudevillains. It's also likely you're following his current work at Impact Wrestling at the commentators table.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade

Donovan Mitchell(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired superstar guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Read full story
17 comments
Miami Gardens, FL

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team Captains

Tua Tagovailoa(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports) With the regular season on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins have officially trimmed down their roster to 53 players, and signed players to their practice squad, and now they can check another box off the list as they have named their team captains for the 2022 season.

Read full story
Miami Gardens, FL

Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoe and Skylar Thompson during Dolphins training camp this summer(Photo: USA Today Sports) The Miami Dolphins have often struggled to bring stability and premier talent to the quarterback position since Hall of Famer Dan Marino called it a career, and while many may argue that the likes of Chad Pennington or Ryan Tannehill were serviceable, the Dolphins quarterback situation has always been a topic of discussion.

Read full story
6 comments

Facebook Gaming May Be Nearing the End

Facebook Gaming(Image: CNN.com) Another year comes and another potential competitor to Amazon's live-streaming platform Twitch may be nearing it's end. Facebook has officially announced that they will be shutting down their game streaming app following their struggles to be viable in the competitive market.

Read full story

Google Rolls Out Helpful Content Update Over Next Few Weeks

Google search(Image: Search Engine Journal) Google has begun rolling out a brand new search algorithm update that will target websites that have a relatively high amount of poor content, where content is composed with search engines primarily in mind.

Read full story

Twitch's Exclusivity Policy Changes and the Challenges of Being a Female Streamer

The Gamactica Podcast with Anthony DiMoro & Erin Steeby(Twitter: @GamacticaPod) In a brand new episode of The Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro sits down with Twitch Partner and content creator Erin Steeby to talk about Twitch's new view on exclusivity, the challenges of being a female streamer, and more.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can Go

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands the ball of to Myles Gaskin during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas RaidersThe Las Vegas Review Journal. The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that seems to be the issue for the Miami Dolphins who again have issues along their offensive line.

Read full story
3 comments

Trovo's Anum Aamer Discusses Influencer Marketing, Being a Woman in the Industry

On a brand new edition of the Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro spoke with Trovo's Director of Marketing Anum Aamer about a number of topics, such as influencer marketing, being a woman in a male dominated industry, influencer marketing, and what is going on at the Trovo streaming platform.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to Raiders

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during Miami's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The 2022 NFL season is, by all accounts, a 'make or break' season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and his journey towards cementing his spot as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback when he made his preseason debut on Saturday night.

Read full story
9 comments

Destiny 2 Hypes New Season with Arc 3.0 Reveal

Are you ready guardians? A brand new season is upon us in Destiny 2, and despite the radio silence from Bungie who has been relatively silent regarding the new season, we now have some insight into part of what is on the horizon, including the Arc 3.0 abilities.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy