Esports Awards' Michael Ashford Discusses the Success of Growing Brand

Anthony DiMoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFvp6_0i7Q6OVk00
The Gamactica Podcast with Anthony DiMoro & Michael Ashford(Image: Gamactica)

The Esports Awards have become a staple in the esports industry, with it's annual awards event spotlighting talent from across the esports landscape, from esports teams to esports players, and the folks behind the scenes, including esports casters and now esports colleges.

Esports Awards CEO Michael Ashford talks about a chance meeting leading to their success today.

"I was introduced to the initial founder of the Esports Awards, Tom Mercy, in London" he explained, during an appearance on the Gamactica Podcast with Anthony DiMoro. "It was a chance meeting and for me at that point, I always considered that I would end up in gaming or esports, but I wanted to find a way of coming in, in a way that no one else had.

"At that point teams were done, tournament organizers were done, publishers were done, and a lot of industry and infrastructure was there, and I was looking at how to create value around the industry. What are the things in the industries that added value, that we haven't already done?

"Basically, in that chance encounter I got pitched what they were working on at that time, which was this esports industry awards dinner, and it clicked visually in five minutes. "And I know that this was something that I believed in and that I felt would work, and I said that this was a golden goose of an idea because you have this industry that is built off of segments that need some way of identifying with each other, and being grouped for the betterment of the industry, and presto an awards show is this holistic, all encompassing entity that you can all interface and interact with, and allows you to engage and be part of it, and have that overall identity of 'hey, esports has done some really cool stuff now, rather than League of Legends is doing cool stuff or CS:GO seems to be doing well' it's actually esports as a whole, and as a facet is doing well. I joined in 2016, originally joined as Marketing Director."

Ashford also talked about the obvious lack of SEO, particularly Esports SEO, within the industry.

"It's a very good question, and I guess where esports has been very pioneering there are also a lot of things that it can learn from other industries in the same vein" he said. "The big controversial one is the sports and esports gear compared a lot. I'm a big fan of it because sports do very well with media rights and distribution deals, they do very well with sponsorships, two things that are absolutely pivotal and critical to the future of esports. Those two things go hand-in-hand, they ensure everyone continues to be stable, everyone wins off the back of them, and esports as a term has really only been popular for 10 years. Before that you would just be optic gaming, people would just type in optic and their website would come up, their socials were there, everything was great and now there's probably 10,000 companies that all call themselves Esports something or another, and it's a very different problem. Doesn't matter to Optic, because Optic is still Optic and people still search for Optic and Optic stuff still comes up, but it does matter to new businesses coming in."

"There is three waves to esports" Ashford explains. "You have the wave 1 which is all the teams, the TOs, and the publishing companies. Wave 2, which is supporting services, people like ourselves, agencies, creative agencies, sales, talent, [etc]. Wave 3 which is all the supplementary services under that, and that's where that trickle down comes down with Publishers at the top and everyone in these waves underneath waiting to get paid, and that's where that Wave 3 is so pivotal and why you hear stories of these companies trying to get in now that are very challenged because they're not using proven techniques that work outside of the market to get into the market they're trying to conform to the market that already exists, and you can't take on an Esports Awards because we own that domain, we own that optimization, we have seven years of history working with even a Google, working with YouTube, we've worked with Amazon, we've worked with Lexus, and all these brands that have given us that domain authority that is very hard to purchase now.

So, if you were going to take us on as a competitor, you probably don't want to go against that unless you've got a big search engine budget to go against us realistically.

Ashford also talked about the competitive edge that marketing, such as SEO, can provide.

"That's where marketing gives you that advantage, when you do marketing you put yourself in the eye of the consumer, you look at their journey, you understand their peeves, you understand what they're doing" he said. "If you're a team that just got into this and you're saying 'I really want a big sponsorship to land on my doorstep' like you have to be in their consideration and that's where it comes down to if I'm buying for one of the biggest companies in the world and I have a budget and I type in 'esports teams' or 'succesful esports teams' or 'biggest esports teams' on Google, if you're not on that list you're already outliers from the consideration perspective because all of those other brands have that long term domain authority. The Optics, The FaZe, the DSMs have done it for years and they'll be the first stable thing that people see."

The Esports Awards will be live on December 13th from 8pm BDT on platforms like Twitter, Twitch. There is a lot planned for the show, and the weekend, and the week leading up, including events including their Celebrity ProAm gold tournament that Sunday, December 11th. You can vote here.

Listen, or watch, the entire interview on YouTube.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# esports# gaming# video game# twitch

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO of Gamactica and Elite Rank Media. Contributor to Sports Rants, Fright Nerd and Search Engine Watch. Former contributor for Forbes and Huffington Post. Covers sports, internet marketing, gaming, entertainment, and the content creation industries.

Miami, FL
105 followers

More from Anthony DiMoro

Miami, FL

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic Performance

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown during the Dolphins comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday(Photo: Miami Herald) The Miami Dolphins put the entire league on notice when they scored 21 points in a fourth quarter rally to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday, and their electric receiving tandem of Tyreek HIll and Jaylen Waddle were front and center.

Read full story

Dan Marino Considered Leaving Dolphins for Super Bowl Shot

Marino is forever associated with the Miami Dolphins(Reuter) When you think of the Miami Dolphins, you likely immediately think of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who spent his entire playing career with the franchise, and now works for the organization.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/Starting

Jaguars running back James Robinson is looking to bounce back from Achilles injury(Photo: USA Today Sports) Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, and now we are heading into a weekend full of promise, excitement, and renewed hope.

Read full story

Former WWE Superstar Talks Retirement, Career in Content Creation, Esports

Matthew Rehwoldt(Photo: Impact Wrestling) Many may know Matthew Rehwoldt for his time in WWE as Aiden English. Or perhaps you remember him during his time in NXT as one half of the tag-team the Vaudevillains. It's also likely you're following his current work at Impact Wrestling at the commentators table.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade

Donovan Mitchell(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired superstar guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Read full story
17 comments
Miami Gardens, FL

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team Captains

Tua Tagovailoa(Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports) With the regular season on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins have officially trimmed down their roster to 53 players, and signed players to their practice squad, and now they can check another box off the list as they have named their team captains for the 2022 season.

Read full story
Miami Gardens, FL

Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoe and Skylar Thompson during Dolphins training camp this summer(Photo: USA Today Sports) The Miami Dolphins have often struggled to bring stability and premier talent to the quarterback position since Hall of Famer Dan Marino called it a career, and while many may argue that the likes of Chad Pennington or Ryan Tannehill were serviceable, the Dolphins quarterback situation has always been a topic of discussion.

Read full story
6 comments

Facebook Gaming May Be Nearing the End

Facebook Gaming(Image: CNN.com) Another year comes and another potential competitor to Amazon's live-streaming platform Twitch may be nearing it's end. Facebook has officially announced that they will be shutting down their game streaming app following their struggles to be viable in the competitive market.

Read full story

Google Rolls Out Helpful Content Update Over Next Few Weeks

Google search(Image: Search Engine Journal) Google has begun rolling out a brand new search algorithm update that will target websites that have a relatively high amount of poor content, where content is composed with search engines primarily in mind.

Read full story

Twitch's Exclusivity Policy Changes and the Challenges of Being a Female Streamer

The Gamactica Podcast with Anthony DiMoro & Erin Steeby(Twitter: @GamacticaPod) In a brand new episode of The Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro sits down with Twitch Partner and content creator Erin Steeby to talk about Twitch's new view on exclusivity, the challenges of being a female streamer, and more.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can Go

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands the ball of to Myles Gaskin during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas RaidersThe Las Vegas Review Journal. The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that seems to be the issue for the Miami Dolphins who again have issues along their offensive line.

Read full story
3 comments

Trovo's Anum Aamer Discusses Influencer Marketing, Being a Woman in the Industry

On a brand new edition of the Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro spoke with Trovo's Director of Marketing Anum Aamer about a number of topics, such as influencer marketing, being a woman in a male dominated industry, influencer marketing, and what is going on at the Trovo streaming platform.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to Raiders

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during Miami's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The 2022 NFL season is, by all accounts, a 'make or break' season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and his journey towards cementing his spot as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback when he made his preseason debut on Saturday night.

Read full story
9 comments

Destiny 2 Hypes New Season with Arc 3.0 Reveal

Are you ready guardians? A brand new season is upon us in Destiny 2, and despite the radio silence from Bungie who has been relatively silent regarding the new season, we now have some insight into part of what is on the horizon, including the Arc 3.0 abilities.

Read full story

After Strong Start, MultiVersus Dropping Numbers on Twitch

During the month of July, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand new, free-to-play crossover fighting game, MultiVersus, that took Twitch by storm when it was first released on July 19th.

Read full story

WWE Seems to Lift Ban On Wrestlers Using Twitch

AJ Styles was one WWE wrestler who was consistently active on the Twitch platformScreenshot: Cageside Seats. During the tenure of the now-retired Vince McMahon, it became a headline when WWE superstars (enough of that, they're wrestlers) such as AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and former WWE talent such as Adam Cole, were no longer permitted in using streaming platforms such as Twitch.

Read full story

Just Chatting Continues to Dominate on Twitch

When it comes to the most popular content on the Amazon owned Twitch streaming platform, there is no denying the dominance of Just Chatting, which, by leaps and bounds, once again flexed it's muscle during the month of July.

Read full story

YouTube Engineer Builds Robot to Help Snakes Walk

This snake can walk again, thanks to a YouTuber(Credit: Youtube @Allen Pan) For about the last 100 million years, give or take, snakes have been robbed of their ability to walk, that is until one YouTuber decided to fix things, according to Metro.uk.

Read full story

Dead by Daylight Continues to Dominate Horror Genre on Streaming Platforms

Dead by Daylight(Image by DeadbyDaylight.com) After finishing 2020 as the most watched horror title on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Dead by Daylight shows no signs of slowing down, close to two years later, as we enter the stretch run of 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy