Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic Performance

Jaylen Waddle celebrates a touchdown during the Dolphins comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (Photo: Miami Herald)

The Miami Dolphins put the entire league on notice when they scored 21 points in a fourth quarter rally to beat the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday, and their electric receiving tandem of Tyreek HIll and Jaylen Waddle were front and center.

The Dolphins offense can be scary for opposing defenses, and with the ascension of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly commencing, there could be a new legitimate threat to the AFC crown this season.

Hill finished the day with 11 catches, 190 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch while Waddle chipped in 11 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

In the process, Hill and Waddle became the first teammates in the Super Bowl era to each have at least 170 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a single game.

“I still feel like we’ve got a long way to go,” Hill said when discussing his chemistry with Waddle, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s still early during the season, and I think we complement each other well. Whether I’m blocking for him and a screen, or he’s blocking for me, I know that each and every play, each one of us is going to have each other’s back.”

The game also marked the first time that the Dolphins had two receivers notch more than 150 yards receiving within the same game. The last duo to do it? Mark Clayton and Mark Duper against the New York Jets in 1986, when Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino tossed 6 touchdowns. Kind of like Tua did on Sunday.

“It’s always good playing with great players like Tyreek,” Waddle said. “He’s exciting to play [with], exciting to work with. He comes to work every day with a great mindset. You never kind of envision … Hard work always pays off is kind of where we go, and we work kind of hard. Gamedays are fun to us.”

Hill and Waddles were focal points throughout the game, but the tweaks to the offensive approach by head coach Mike McDaniel at halftime fueled the improbably second half comeback.

“Adversity was going to hit at some point in the game,’” Waddle said. “It hit early, then we came back. We needed halftime to regroup, and (we) came out with a different mind-set.”

The Dolphins look to make a bigger statement when they take on the AFC East Division champion Buffalo Bills, who demonstrated their own offensive potency in a dominant win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, on Sunday.

“We’ll never give up,” Hill said. “No matter the score, no matter who we’re playing, no matter the challenge. I know this team here is going to give everything that we’ve got, and we’re going to do everything technically sound, and everything deliberate.”