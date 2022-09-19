Dan Marino Considered Leaving Dolphins for Super Bowl Shot

Marino is forever associated with the Miami Dolphins (Reuter)

When you think of the Miami Dolphins, you likely immediately think of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who spent his entire playing career with the franchise, and now works for the organization.

But, Marino says that he considered leaving the only team he played for, to chase a Super Bowl championship much like Matthew Stafford did by leaving the Detroit Lions to go to the Los Angeles Rams and won a championship in his first season in LA.

With Matt Ryan leaving the Atlanta Falcons to join the playoff-ready Indianapolis Colts, and Russell Wilson leaving the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks to get to a better situation with the Denver Broncos, more and more top tier signal callers are recognizing the closing windows of their playing careers and maneuvering to extend their championship windows.

“Yes, I definitely thought about it to be honest with you,” Marino said, according to USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon. “I played 17 years for the Dolphins, and they were kind of going in a new direction and a new coach, and I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it, and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew [Stafford] has done.”

However, despite the consideration Marino couldn't bring himself to leave the Dolphins franchise, and would play out the remainder of his career for the South Florida organization.

“It just didn’t feel right,” Marino said. “I just decided I’ll just be a Dolphin for life, and it’s worked out great.”

For those who remember, Marino's name was linked to the Minnesota Vikings late in his career, and there was another team interested in Marino as well.

“Minnesota was interested in me, in what would’ve been my 18th season, [and the} Pittsburgh Steelers talked to me,” Marino explained. “Those two were the main teams.”

A move to the Steelers would have been a homecoming for Marino, who is from the Pittsburgh area and played for the University of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers ultimately stuck with Kordell Stewart while the Vikings shifted to Daunte Culpepper following a disappointing season from Randall Cunningham.