Former WWE Superstar Talks Retirement, Career in Content Creation, Esports

Many may know Matthew Rehwoldt for his time in WWE as Aiden English. Or perhaps you remember him during his time in NXT as one half of the tag-team the Vaudevillains. It's also likely you're following his current work at Impact Wrestling at the commentators table.

But now, Rehwoldt (aka the DramaKing) has called it a wrap in regards to his in-ring career, and is now focused on commentating and furthering his endeavors in content creation and esports.

Rehwoldt is a content creator for the Houston Outlaws, one of the top esports teams in Texas.

Rehwoldt discusses his journey as an in-ring performer to the broadcast booth

"It's kind of funny, of all people, my current broadcast partner at Impact, Tom Hannifan, who was the manager of on-air broadcast talent at WWE at the time, came to me and was like 'hey' maybe because he knew I wasn't doing a lot on TV at the time, he was like 'you should come down and try some commentary with us, I think you'd be good at it, you have a gift of gab kind of thing, obviously, and I think you'd really bring a great perspective as a current in-ring talent'" he explains.

"They didn't have anybody really with any in-ring experience at the time, short of Corey Graves, who at that time had already been broadcasting for 3, 4 years. So, somebody who was a current, who had that perspective of current talent."

"So I went down to the performance center in Orlando and I did one afternoon in the sound booth with them, and we called a couple of pre-recorded matches. I was like 'oh, this is cool', I felt really bad at it.

So, the next week I go to television, Michael Cole calls me into gorilla and was like 'hey, I talked to Tom and heard you guys had a good session in the booth, so here's the deal we are gonna put you on 205 Live every week starting next week and you're going to join Vic and Nigel and we will kind of see how it goes, we'll do a couple months and then kind of re-evaluate."

Rehwoldt, who is now making a variety of content on his YouTube channel and with his Twitch streams, has found himself always being asked to commentate.

"The same thing kind of happened with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I came in, did a couple matches at New Japan Strong, which is their American branch, and as soon as those were done they were like 'hey, we have this big show coming up could you do commentary for that?' and I was like 'sure'! So it's like every where I've gone, everywhere I go, they keep wanting that out of me. So there was a point where I was like 'maybe I need to like listen to the universe' and really commit to that."

Transitioning to the gaming world, and the live-streaming universe, was appealing to Rehwoldt.

Find our more about his journey in professional wrestling, his career in WWE and Impact Wrestling, and what he is up to in content creation and esports these days.