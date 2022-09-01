Salt Lake City, UT

Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade

Anthony DiMoro

Donovan Mitchell(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired superstar guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland will send Utah three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal that lands them the 25-year old All-Star.

Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochair Agbaji will also head to Utah as part of the deal.

Utah has undergone a complete rebuild this summer, trading Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves a few months ago.

Mitchell had been linked to the New York Knicks, who put a Monday deadline on their talks with the Jazz regarding a potential trade for Mitchell.

The Knicks offer centered on RJ Barrett, and the Knicks put a deadline for Monday to complete a deal, with the alternative being the Knicks signing Barrett to a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

However, talks stalled between the two teams, who were unable to come to an agreement. The Knicks then pivoted to signing Barrett to a rookie contract extension, thus pulling themselves out of the Mitchell sweepstakes.

The Cavs are now in position to become an immediate threat in the Eastern Conference, with a young roster flush with talent headlined now by Mitchell, who has been the heartbeat of at Utah team that often celebrated regular season success, but faltered during the playoffs.

Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season on 45% shooting from the field for the Jazz last season, while earning his third straight All-Star nod.

