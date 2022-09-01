Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team Captains

With the regular season on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins have officially trimmed down their roster to 53 players, and signed players to their practice squad, and now they can check another box off the list as they have named their team captains for the 2022 season.

Tua Tagovailoa is the big name on the list, and it marks the first time that he has been named team captain. Last year, Tagovailoa wasn't bestowed that honor by then-head coach Brian Flores, and many fans questioned it on social media.

Fast forward to a new season and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, and Tua will where the C patch along with a handful of other Dolphins players.

"I think it says everything. I think that's incredibly important when it's done with the right reasons and the right intent," McDaniel said, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "The only thing that I gave to the players was, 'who do you want representing you each and every game, who do you want to wear the C and understand what that C means on your Jersey?'

"I think it speaks volumes on where he's at with the team and their belief in him."

On the offensive side of the ball, new additions wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead have been named captains.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and linebacker Elandon Roberts were given the honors.

This is a big season for Tagovailoa as he looks to firmly entrench and establish himself as the long-term franchise quarterback for the Dolphins, and the team is hoping that the likes of Hill and Armstead can help him in his development.

The Dolphins open the regular season against the New England Patriots in an early AFC Division showdown.