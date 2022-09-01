Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoe and Skylar Thompson during Dolphins training camp this summer (Photo: USA Today Sports)

The Miami Dolphins have often struggled to bring stability and premier talent to the quarterback position since Hall of Famer Dan Marino called it a career, and while many may argue that the likes of Chad Pennington or Ryan Tannehill were serviceable, the Dolphins quarterback situation has always been a topic of discussion.

And again the Dolphins quarterback situation is a topic of discussion as the team trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit this week, but not in a way fans may have become accustomed to.

In fact, one could make a fair argument that this current Dolphins quarterback room is the best it has been since Marino hung up his cleats.

While Tua Tagovailoa's hold on the starting job was never in question, and backup Teddy Bridgewater firmly entrenched behind him, the Dolphins had a tough decision to make regarding rookie Skylar Thompson, who lit it up in preseason play.

Thompson was the Dolphins' seventh round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft our of Kansas State following a solid career playing in the Big 12, and his strong play showed that the Dolphins may have a viable signal caller to develop for the long term.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talked about the Dolphins decision to roll into the 2022 regular season with 3 quarterbacks, Thompson included, on the active roster.

“He played very well" McDaniel said of Thompson, via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "Again, another guy that comes in, he just works every day, won over his teammates through his work ethic, and he went out and balled. Another one where we got calls again, people asking what we were going to do and they’re all saying, ‘You know, you guys would be stupid to let him go.’ And there was no thought about us doing that. We’re not in the business of being stupid.”

Skylar Thompson delivers a pass during the Dolphins preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dolphins seem to have a long-term quarterback for their roster, and things will get interesting if Tagovailoa struggles, or a situation pops up where Thompson is thrust into regular season action.

It surely will be a topic for sports talk podcasts throughout the regular season.

But Thompson's place on the Dolphins final roster is a story to be celebrated, and one that seems a long way from being over.