Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can Go

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands the ball of to Myles Gaskin during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders The Las Vegas Review Journal

The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that seems to be the issue for the Miami Dolphins who again have issues along their offensive line.

Despite free agent additions such as Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, it still seems that Miami didn't do enough in free agency, such as making a bigger push to sign La'el Collins, who inked a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals following his release from the Dallas Cowboys.

Instead, Miami heads into the 2022 regular season hoping that some collection of Austin Jackson, Larnel Coleman, Greg Little, Kion Smith, Robert Jones, Kellen Diesch, Blaise Andries, Michael Deiter, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, and Adam Pankey can form a viable offensive line along Williams and Armstead.

But, after clear struggles during the preseason, particularly running the ball during last weekend's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins may need to hit up the free agent market, or trade market, to bring in some much needed o-line help.

Let's take a look at some potential candidates.

Bryan Bulaga USA Today Sports

Bryan Bulaga

The former Green Bay Packer has seen his once-stellar career derailed by injuries, playing just one full season three times during his career.

Bulaga's strong play with the Packers led to him inking a three-year, $30 million free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, but ended up only playing 11 games before injuries again set in.

The Chargers released Bulaga this offseason, and he remains a free agent and solid left tackle piece for the Dolphins to explore.

Mike Remmers

Many may remember Remmers for his underwhelming play for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LV loss, but they also tend to forget how critical Remmers was to the Chiefs success on offense during a dominant run to the Super Bowl.

Remmers is a free agent, and given that Miami has already brought in a former Chief in wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it may be worth kicking the tires on Remmers

Bobby Massie USA Today Sports

Bobby Massie

Experience is valuable and Massie has loads of it, and is coming off a season with the Denver Broncos where he played 796 snaps, earning a PFF grade of 70.0, drawing only one flag, and giving up just 5 sacks that season.

Massie may not be the big name, but he is certainly a reliable depth option for the Dolphins.

Jason Peters

Despite being 40 years old, Peters is still a viable left-tackle, and his performance last season for the Chicago Bears showed that the 9-time Pro Bowler still has something left in the tank.

While it wouldn't be smart to expect the former Philadelphia Eagle to hold down the starting job all season, he certainly could provide spot starts.

With Armstead currently not taking the field, and given his injury history, coupled with the less than stellar options Miami currently has, Peters in a depth spot could be a major boost.

Peters posted a 77.5 overall grade and a 77.9 pass-blocking grade last season, per PFF, which ranked him 19th among all offensive tackles with at least 500 snaps.

Not too shabby for a 40-year old tackle who has notched 18 seasons in the league.

Eric Fisher USA Today Sports

Eric Fisher

Two-years removed from a Pro-Bowl season, Eric Fisher finds himself sitting on the free agent market. Despite rumblings that the Dallas Cowboys could be interested, Fisher has spent the majority of the summer without a home for next season.

Fisher spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, as their full time starter and performed admirably. Fisher and the team couldn't agree on a new contract, and he hit the free agent market.

While a return to Indy is certainly in the cards for Fisher, and with Dallas in view, Miami may have some competition for the veteran lineman.

JC Tretter USA Today Sports

JC Tretter

Tretter has been mentioned as a potential option at center for the Dolphins all summer long, especially considering that Dieter hasn't exactly blow anyone away with his performance.

Coming off a season where he earned a 79.4 grade from PFF, Tretter certainly has demonstrated he can be counted on, and some could certainly argue he would be a more reliable starting option at center than Dieter.

However, despite the articles and calls by fans to look into Tretter, he remains on the market with minimal action.

Nate Solder