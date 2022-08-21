Trovo's Anum Aamer Discusses Influencer Marketing, Being a Woman in the Industry

Anthony DiMoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mZb0_0hPmss7H00
Gamactica PodcastPhoto by Anthony DiMoro

On a brand new edition of the Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro spoke with Trovo's Director of Marketing Anum Aamer about a number of topics, such as influencer marketing, being a woman in a male dominated industry, influencer marketing, and what is going on at the Trovo streaming platform.

When discussing influencer marketing, Aamer, who has spent years in in the industry, has seen where it initially took off to where it is now, and the pitfalls both the platforms and businesses may experience.

"What I've noticed specifically is the type of influencers, like, for example TikTok is huge, that's what everyone is talking about in the industry, but what I've noticed is that the audience doesn't convert as well compared to back when we worked with YouTubers and Instagramers" she said.

"For merch, for example, clothing companies would partner up with these YouTubers to create specific merch and they would get great sales on it. TikTokers have tried to do that and they noticed that there is no ROI coming in. Why is that? That's the thing we are trying to understand. Why are other platforms able to convert and why isn't TikTok?

Maybe because the audience is younger" Aamer says. "Maybe people, the newer generation, typically, that is on TikTok, they're only there to watch short-form content, they're not there for a long time kind of thing where you get loyal fans from other platforms."

Aamer believes there needs to be an evolution in the marketing space when it comes to working with influencers.

"I do think that influencer marketing has to change, and we have to evolve and see, investing as much as we are on certain types of influencers, is it worth it if we are not getting an ROI."

"Some of the things that I've experienced, like you pay an influencer to do a story, for example, I do think that has been successful in the past, but i think now in today's generation what I've noticed has been a drop off" Aamer said about the struggles of success in marketing campaigns.

"Is one story where it's like "Oh, hey check out this gummy, I use this gummy all the time", is it authentic enough for the fans to actually want to purchase the product? How do we bridge that gap between a straight up ad and it actually being an authentic thing?"

Aamer has had a successful career operating in male-dominated industries, and has seen first hand how women are treated differently, not just within the female streamers space, but also on the business side.

"I would say that for my journey, I have been very fortunate with the companies that I have worked with because they were very inclusive, they've given me opportunities that I don't necessarily know that I would have gotten at other companies, just because of hearing feedback from my peers in the industry" she explains.

"Over here (Trovo), for example, and my past companies as well, they give you the room to grow, they encourage you, they give you opportunities. I really feel heard here.

"But on the other side, sometimes when I'm taking to clients, for example, or trying to do a potential pitch I've experienced some of that toxicity and harassment where it kind of took me a step back. I expected that going into the esports industry, but I didn't expect it working in my own worktable, but when I'm communicating with other people; "Do you even know who I am?", talking down to you because you're a woman or because (they believe) you don't understand the space, it comes across in the language, the tone."

Check out the rest of the podcast on YouTube, where Aamer discussed what is going on over at Trovo, and more!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trovo# twitch# video games# tiktok

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO of Gamactica and Elite Rank Media. Contributor to Sports Rants, Fright Nerd and Search Engine Watch. Former contributor for Forbes and Huffington Post. Covers sports, internet marketing, gaming, entertainment, and the content creation industries.

Miami, FL
40 followers

More from Anthony DiMoro

Miami, FL

Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can Go

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hands the ball of to Myles Gaskin during Saturday's preseason game against the Las Vegas RaidersThe Las Vegas Review Journal. The more things change, the more they stay the same, and that seems to be the issue for the Miami Dolphins who again have issues along their offensive line.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to Raiders

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during Miami's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The 2022 NFL season is, by all accounts, a 'make or break' season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and his journey towards cementing his spot as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback when he made his preseason debut on Saturday night.

Read full story
8 comments

Destiny 2 Hypes New Season with Arc 3.0 Reveal

Are you ready guardians? A brand new season is upon us in Destiny 2, and despite the radio silence from Bungie who has been relatively silent regarding the new season, we now have some insight into part of what is on the horizon, including the Arc 3.0 abilities.

Read full story

After Strong Start, MultiVersus Dropping Numbers on Twitch

During the month of July, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand new, free-to-play crossover fighting game, MultiVersus, that took Twitch by storm when it was first released on July 19th.

Read full story

WWE Seems to Lift Ban On Wrestlers Using Twitch

AJ Styles was one WWE wrestler who was consistently active on the Twitch platformScreenshot: Cageside Seats. During the tenure of the now-retired Vince McMahon, it became a headline when WWE superstars (enough of that, they're wrestlers) such as AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and former WWE talent such as Adam Cole, were no longer permitted in using streaming platforms such as Twitch.

Read full story

Just Chatting Continues to Dominate on Twitch

When it comes to the most popular content on the Amazon owned Twitch streaming platform, there is no denying the dominance of Just Chatting, which, by leaps and bounds, once again flexed it's muscle during the month of July.

Read full story

YouTube Engineer Builds Robot to Help Snakes Walk

This snake can walk again, thanks to a YouTuber(Credit: Youtube @Allen Pan) For about the last 100 million years, give or take, snakes have been robbed of their ability to walk, that is until one YouTuber decided to fix things, according to Metro.uk.

Read full story

Dead by Daylight Continues to Dominate Horror Genre on Streaming Platforms

Dead by Daylight(Image by DeadbyDaylight.com) After finishing 2020 as the most watched horror title on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Dead by Daylight shows no signs of slowing down, close to two years later, as we enter the stretch run of 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Meta Rolls Out New Feature to Schedule Facebook Reels

Facebook Mobile App(Google) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially rolled out a brand new feature that will allow users to schedule Facebook Reels within the Meta Creator Studio in just three steps, optimizing the process for creators.

Read full story

TikTok Overtaking Facebook in Influencer Marketing

This year is a big year for ByteDance's popular short-form video app TikTok, as it continues to scale impressively, claiming it's spot as the world's most downloaded mobile app in 2022 (per CNET).

Read full story

Twitch's Swatting Issues Continue with Latest Incident

Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti(Image credit: Clara Sorrenti) While swatting has certainly been an issue throughout the gaming industry for years, even becoming the center of Netflix documentary 'Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet' , the issues is now apparent on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy