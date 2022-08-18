After Strong Start, MultiVersus Dropping Numbers on Twitch

During the month of July, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand new, free-to-play crossover fighting game, MultiVersus, that took Twitch by storm when it was first released on July 19th.

According to SullyGnome, July 20th saw the game hit over 172,000 viewers and to close out the month, the game developed by Player First Games, celebrated a great, and promising start to their visibility on the Amazon streaming platform.

Fast forward to almost a month since the game was released, and the numbers have taken a sharp nosedive, despite a variety of popular characters being added to the game, and rumored to be heading to the game.

According to StreamCharts, MultiVersus as seen a staggering drop in viewership, a mammoth 56.8% drop in viewership.

Per their charts, the game saw 8,939 viewers on August 18th, which is a far cry from close to a month ago, and the numbers continue to drop almost daily.

The Twitch streams numbers demonstrate that the game will likely, eventually, surpass the total watch numbers it clocked during the month of July, and it is already closing in on those numbers, but the drops are impossible to ignore.

Despite new content coming out, and despite excitement over the game relatively still evident, the game seems to be struggling to hold onto the initial burst in viewership that occurred during release.

The addition of new content will likely help provide some boosts to the viewership, but if this trend continues, MultiVersus may be just another game that couldn't sustain it's initial success on Twitch.