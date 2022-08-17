YouTube Engineer Builds Robot to Help Snakes Walk

This snake can walk again, thanks to a YouTuber (Credit: Youtube @Allen Pan)

For about the last 100 million years, give or take, snakes have been robbed of their ability to walk, that is until one YouTuber decided to fix things, according to Metro.uk.

Now, searching on YouTube can lead anyone down an interesting rabbit hole of content, but this particularly find makes the constant scroll all worth it.

YouTuber and engineer Allen Pan has seen a recent video go viral, clocking over 2.5 million views, after he visited a local snake breeder and constructed a tube-based housing, equipped with four mechanical legs, that allowed a snake the ability to board and utilize to walk.

Pan started the journey (no pun intended) by visiting a local pet shop to study lizards in an effort to learn how snakes should walk.

The result? A viral video that is sure to keep you entertained over and over again.

A 2016 study showed that snakes, similar to pythons, do retain the tiny vestiges of legs as two small bumps on either side of their pelvis. Furthermore, a 95-million-year-old fossil was discovered that seemingly showed a snake with a robust pair of hind legs.

The fossil was believed to be an ancestor to the modern snake, and could potentially have resembled a Komodo dragon.

According to Metro, to date there has never been any evidence of snakes with four legs within the natural world, and while scientists were initially excited about a fossil find back in 2015, it ended up being a lizard.

Check out the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SgGfMlbCoM