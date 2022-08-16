Dead by Daylight Continues to Dominate Horror Genre on Streaming Platforms

Dead by Daylight (Image by DeadbyDaylight.com)

After finishing 2020 as the most watched horror title on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Dead by Daylight shows no signs of slowing down, close to two years later, as we enter the stretch run of 2022.

Rewind back to November 2020 and the asymmetrical survival horror game was the clear cut leader in hours watched on Twitch, according to Stream Charts.

The other games rounding out the Top 5 were Phasmophobia, the year's breakout star, DayZ, Resident Evil 3, and Hunt: Showdown.

According to another report from Stream Charts, Dead by Daylight has kept pace with other massive titles in the Top 20 of Twitch, ranking 16th among hits like World of Warcraft, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

While horror content creators have kept Dead by Daylight in the top spot, they have also kept beloved horror classics such as Friday the 13th: The Game alive and kicking (barely), years after developers discontinued work for the title.

However, Behaviour Interactive has been able to keep their game fresh and interesting since initially launching 6 years ago.

The addition of a number of new killers has certainly helped, with many iconic horror characters such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger (not the Robert Englund version, sadly), Leatherface, Pinhead, and Ghost Face all available as playable characters.

The studio's impeccable marketing has been a catalyst for it's growth and continued popularity, as they have run campaigns around the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, among others, helping boost mainstream appeal while providing a fresh user-experience despite the gameplay remaining mostly unchanged.

That kind of mainstream success has helped the game stay in the public eye via articles on popular horror and game news websites, and the topic of discussion on horror podcasts.

While it won't likely be discussed much, as more popular titles get the bulk of the headlines, it is worth acknowledging the long-standing success of Dead by Daylight over the last few years, and there are no signs of slowing down.

I cannot help but to add that, for me personally at least, Friday the 13th: The Game is sorely missed.