Dead by Daylight Continues to Dominate Horror Genre on Streaming Platforms

Anthony DiMoro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PX6mD_0hJ3HeCM00
Dead by Daylight(Image by DeadbyDaylight.com)

After finishing 2020 as the most watched horror title on the Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform, Dead by Daylight shows no signs of slowing down, close to two years later, as we enter the stretch run of 2022.

Rewind back to November 2020 and the asymmetrical survival horror game was the clear cut leader in hours watched on Twitch, according to Stream Charts.

The other games rounding out the Top 5 were Phasmophobia, the year's breakout star, DayZ, Resident Evil 3, and Hunt: Showdown.

According to another report from Stream Charts, Dead by Daylight has kept pace with other massive titles in the Top 20 of Twitch, ranking 16th among hits like World of Warcraft, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

While horror content creators have kept Dead by Daylight in the top spot, they have also kept beloved horror classics such as Friday the 13th: The Game alive and kicking (barely), years after developers discontinued work for the title.

However, Behaviour Interactive has been able to keep their game fresh and interesting since initially launching 6 years ago.

The addition of a number of new killers has certainly helped, with many iconic horror characters such as Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger (not the Robert Englund version, sadly), Leatherface, Pinhead, and Ghost Face all available as playable characters.

The studio's impeccable marketing has been a catalyst for it's growth and continued popularity, as they have run campaigns around the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, among others, helping boost mainstream appeal while providing a fresh user-experience despite the gameplay remaining mostly unchanged.

That kind of mainstream success has helped the game stay in the public eye via articles on popular horror and game news websites, and the topic of discussion on horror podcasts.

While it won't likely be discussed much, as more popular titles get the bulk of the headlines, it is worth acknowledging the long-standing success of Dead by Daylight over the last few years, and there are no signs of slowing down.

I cannot help but to add that, for me personally at least, Friday the 13th: The Game is sorely missed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# horror# video games# twitch# dead by daylight

Comments / 2

Published by

CEO of Gamactica and Elite Rank Media. Contributor to Sports Rants, Fright Nerd and Search Engine Watch. Former contributor for Forbes and Huffington Post. Covers sports, internet marketing, gaming, entertainment, and the content creation industries.

Miami, FL
36 followers

More from Anthony DiMoro

Trovo's Anum Aamer Discusses Influencer Marketing, Being a Woman in the Industry

On a brand new edition of the Gamactica Podcast, Anthony DiMoro spoke with Trovo's Director of Marketing Anum Aamer about a number of topics, such as influencer marketing, being a woman in a male dominated industry, influencer marketing, and what is going on at the Trovo streaming platform.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to Raiders

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass during Miami's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) The 2022 NFL season is, by all accounts, a 'make or break' season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and his journey towards cementing his spot as the Dolphins' franchise quarterback when he made his preseason debut on Saturday night.

Read full story
5 comments

Destiny 2 Hypes New Season with Arc 3.0 Reveal

Are you ready guardians? A brand new season is upon us in Destiny 2, and despite the radio silence from Bungie who has been relatively silent regarding the new season, we now have some insight into part of what is on the horizon, including the Arc 3.0 abilities.

Read full story

After Strong Start, MultiVersus Dropping Numbers on Twitch

During the month of July, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped a brand new, free-to-play crossover fighting game, MultiVersus, that took Twitch by storm when it was first released on July 19th.

Read full story

WWE Seems to Lift Ban On Wrestlers Using Twitch

AJ Styles was one WWE wrestler who was consistently active on the Twitch platformScreenshot: Cageside Seats. During the tenure of the now-retired Vince McMahon, it became a headline when WWE superstars (enough of that, they're wrestlers) such as AJ Styles, Xavier Woods, and former WWE talent such as Adam Cole, were no longer permitted in using streaming platforms such as Twitch.

Read full story

Just Chatting Continues to Dominate on Twitch

When it comes to the most popular content on the Amazon owned Twitch streaming platform, there is no denying the dominance of Just Chatting, which, by leaps and bounds, once again flexed it's muscle during the month of July.

Read full story

YouTube Engineer Builds Robot to Help Snakes Walk

This snake can walk again, thanks to a YouTuber(Credit: Youtube @Allen Pan) For about the last 100 million years, give or take, snakes have been robbed of their ability to walk, that is until one YouTuber decided to fix things, according to Metro.uk.

Read full story

Meta Rolls Out New Feature to Schedule Facebook Reels

Facebook Mobile App(Google) Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially rolled out a brand new feature that will allow users to schedule Facebook Reels within the Meta Creator Studio in just three steps, optimizing the process for creators.

Read full story

TikTok Overtaking Facebook in Influencer Marketing

This year is a big year for ByteDance's popular short-form video app TikTok, as it continues to scale impressively, claiming it's spot as the world's most downloaded mobile app in 2022 (per CNET).

Read full story

Twitch's Swatting Issues Continue with Latest Incident

Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti(Image credit: Clara Sorrenti) While swatting has certainly been an issue throughout the gaming industry for years, even becoming the center of Netflix documentary 'Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet' , the issues is now apparent on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy