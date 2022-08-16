Meta Rolls Out New Feature to Schedule Facebook Reels

Facebook Mobile App (Google)

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially rolled out a brand new feature that will allow users to schedule Facebook Reels within the Meta Creator Studio in just three steps, optimizing the process for creators.

The new feature is available to anyone with a Facebook Page, and gives creators the option to schedule their content in advance, a powerful asset for influencer marketing and ad campaigns as well.

Login to Creator Studio (with the same credentials you use for your Facebook page)

(with the same credentials you use for your Facebook page) Click on ' Create Reel '

' Upload a Video: from here you can schedule the content to post, or save as a draft.

The ability to reframe horizontal videos to either vertical or square provides creators another creative element to utilize, in addition to other nuances.

Naturally, influencers are curious to know it scheduling content will be available for Instagram's Reels, another property owned by Meta, as the brand continues to battle the surge of ByteDance's TikTok app.

There has been chatter that Instagram is currently working on developing the ability for users to schedule posts within the app, but no details have been formally announced at this time.

Furthermore, Reels has been differentiating itself, via a number of updates and tweaks, from the long-standing Stories feature, as more instant and fluid content creation tools are becoming more important.

Regardless, the abilities to not only optimize content posting, but also provide more tools and resources for creators in the content creation process is a major plus, and one that should continue to shift the creator landscape moving forward.