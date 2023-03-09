A Wild Surprise: Cincinnati Police Rescue Illegal Exotic Cat with Cocaine in its System from Tree

When Cincinnati police were called to rescue a large cat stuck in a tree, they had no idea they were in for a wild surprise - the exotic animal turned out to be an illegal African serval named Amorie with cocaine in its system.

Photo by Pacto Visual on Unsplash

In late January, police in Cincinnati, Ohio were called to remove a large cat from a tree. The police initially believed it was a leopard and called Cincinnati Animal CARE for help. The exotic cat, an African serval named Amorie, had jumped out of a car belonging to a man who was being arrested. It was not until the cat was taken to Cincinnati Animal CARE that veterinarians discovered the animal was an African serval, not an F1 Savannah house cat. They also found that the animal had cocaine in its system.

The African serval had a broken leg as a result of the struggle to remove it from the tree. It took several officers to get the serval out of the tree, and the animal was not happy to be removed. As a result of the struggle, the African serval had a broken leg. The animal was brought to Cincinnati Animal CARE for treatment, where it was discovered that it had cocaine in its system.

The discovery of the illegal exotic animal shocked both the police and Cincinnati Animal CARE. One expert stated that he would rather deal with a tiger than a serval, as servals are capable of jumping seven feet into the air. African servals are illegal in Ohio, but it is permitted to own them in neighboring states such as Kentucky and Indiana.

The African serval, now named Amorie, was taken in by the Cincinnati Zoo where he is receiving veterinary care. The zoo plans to work with the serval to determine if he is a good fit to be an ambassador animal. The police stated that the owner of the African serval has cooperated with them and is not expected to face any charges. It is unclear how the animal came to have cocaine in its system.

Cocaine is a dangerous drug that can cause hyperactivity, lethargy, and seizures in large amounts. It is not clear how the African serval came into contact with cocaine, but it is important to keep dangerous substances away from animals. African servals are wild animals and should not be kept as pets. If you see an exotic animal in the wild or in someone's possession, contact your local animal control agency or wildlife rehabilitator immediately.

