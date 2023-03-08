Salt Lake City, UT

Unusual Bank Robbery: Man Demands $1 and Waits for Police to Arrest Him

Anthony Christopher

Utah police were left scratching their heads when a bank robbery suspect politely demanded just $1 from a teller and then sat down to wait for officers to arrive, all because he wanted to go to prison.

Photo byNikita PavlovonUnsplash

On March 8, 2023, a man named Donald Matthew Santacroce allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Utah, but the circumstances surrounding the crime were unusual. According to reports, Santacroce walked up to a bank teller and politely handed over a note apologizing for the robbery and asking for $1. Once the teller gave him the money, Santacroce refused to leave the bank and told the teller to call the police.

What makes this incident unusual is that Santacroce reportedly waited in the lobby for the police to arrive because he wanted to go to prison. While he waited, he made a statement to the victims, saying that they were lucky he did not have a gun because the police were taking so long to arrive. The branch manager ushered all of her employees into a back room for their safety and locked the doors.

When the police finally arrived, they arrested Santacroce and took him into custody. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Santacroce admitted that he had committed the robbery because he wanted to be arrested and go to federal prison. He also reportedly said that if he was released, he would rob another bank and ask for more money, hoping to get the desired result of going to federal prison.

Santacroce was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a robbery charge. No injuries were reported during the incident.

It is unclear why Santacroce wanted to go to prison or what led him to rob a bank in such an unusual way. Some have speculated that he may have been struggling with mental health issues or financial difficulties. Whatever the reason, his actions have landed him in jail and sparked conversation about the criminal justice system and the motivations behind criminal behavior.

Overall, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing the underlying issues that lead to crime, such as poverty, mental illness, and substance abuse. While incarceration may be necessary in some cases to protect society, it is not always the best solution for addressing these underlying issues and preventing future crime.

Reference: Man politely robs Utah bank for $1, sits down and waits to be arrested, police say - "USA Today"

