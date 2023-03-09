Pennsylvania Woman Found in Puerto Rican Nursing Home After Missing for 31 Years

A Pennsylvania woman who went missing in 1992 has been found alive in a Puerto Rican nursing home after 31 years.

Patricia Kopta disappeared 31 years ago, leaving her family with no idea of her whereabouts. Her husband, Bob Kopta, described her as a typical suburbanite who commuted to work in Pittsburgh and enjoyed ballroom dancing events. However, she began to exhibit strange behavior and became more zealous in her religious beliefs, eventually leading to nonsensical ranting and claims of a looming nuclear Armageddon.

In 1992, Patricia Kopta disappeared, and her husband returned home to find her gone. Her family was worried about her constantly, and authorities eventually declared her legally dead. However, in 1999, nursing home employees found her wandering the streets of Puerto Rico, and she claimed to have arrived on the island via a cruise ship from Europe.

As Kopta began aging and developed dementia, she began revealing more details about her past. A social worker at the adult care home identified her and contacted the authorities. After a nine-month forensic process to confirm her identity, Ross police confirmed that the woman in Puerto Rico is indeed Patricia Kopta, alive and well for her advanced age and condition.

Kopta's family is relieved to know that she is alive and taken care of, although they would love to bring her home and reunite the family. Her declining health makes it difficult to do so, and her sister, Gloria Smith, is considering traveling to Puerto Rico to visit her, even if she wouldn't be recognized due to Kopta's dementia.

The mystery of what happened to Patricia Kopta has finally come to an end, and her family can now move on from the traumatic experience.

Reference: A Pennsylvania Woman Who Has Been Missing For 31 Years Was Just Found In A Puerto Rico Nursing Home - "All That's Interesting"