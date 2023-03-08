Practical Benefits of Staying Grounded by Walking on your Bare Feet (Opinion Piece)

A couple walking bare feet -- Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

I grew up running and playing mostly barefoot.

We ran and played with abandon unencumbered by shoes during vacations from school and on weekends. Whenever we could, we would remove our shoes for added freedom, speed, and fun!

Shoes! Who invented those restrictive items anyway?

During the rainy season, kids had a grand time just wading in the water and kicking it around. We would hold our dresses up or roll our pant legs out of harm's way and just be kids.

A favorite pastime was playing what we called ‘duck-duck-goose, a game where you grab the flattest stone you could find and let it skim the top of the water before going under. The one whose stone stayed afloat the longest won.

Those were fun days and I would not change my childhood for anything.

As I grew older, I was drawn to sciences, and that knowledge caused me to pull away from my norm in favor of always wearing shoes, at least outdoors, I am afraid of parasites. I never wear any type of foot covering indoors (unless it’s really cold), as I love the feel of my feet on the natural floors. I use my bare feet to also let me know how many times I need to clean my floors. I hate the feel of debris and grime underfoot.

Walking barefoot has become a lost art, so I wondered why…?

The art of walking barefoot on grass or earth is known as grounding or earthing and offers many health benefits.

Our bodies and our relationship to the earth.

Emerging scientific research has been unearthing, so to speak, a symbiotic relationship between living things and their environment. Scientists are seeking answers as to some of the ways in which our environment may influence our health. According to science, direct physical contact with the earth allows us access to the vast supply of electrons on the surface of the earth.

Grounding or earthing

A direct connection with the earth’s electrons has been found to promote intriguing physiological changes and scientific reports of well-being. This grounding or earthing refers to direct contact with the earth’s surface. The skin-earth contact allows for the earth's electrons to enter and flow through our bodies aiding in the promotion of good health.

Some benefits of walking bare feet; You will find you experience:

Better sleep by improving the circadian rhythm Reduced pain/decreased healing time Reduced inflammation Reduce blood viscosity Increased wound healing Decreased stress Improves balance by enhancing our natural walking pattern Builds strength and increased mobility Better able to maintain homeostasis

Risks of walking bare feet

Of course, walking bare feet is not without risks;

be mindful if you are diabetic and have peripheral neuropathy of any kind as you may not feel an injury to your foot. If you have any type of decreased sensation you should be very aware of where your feet are at all times. Note your surroundings for situations that may cause physical or parasitic infections. Consider the surface and the impact of your feet against unsuitable surfaces. Assess your feet each day for injuries.

Final thoughts

Science is playing catch with the health benefits of barefoot walking. Emerging links show we are our best selves when we make direct contact with the earth and benefit from the electrical pulses that influence our health and mental wellness in positive ways.

We are better able to care for our joints when we are not outfitted with shoes that may be ill-fitting causing more discomfort than they offer protection.

Walking without shoes strengthens our legs and our lower back muscles while it allows for the transfer of the earth’s electrons from the ground into our bodies. Therefore, be mindful of your feet and bestow upon them the care they deserve.

Keep in mind that our modern lifestyle and use of foot coverings separate humans from such contact and the disconnect may well be a major contributor to physiological dysfunction in physical and mental health

