High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

A female face showing what raised cholesterol bumps appear --Photo byImage/Medika Life/CC License

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?

This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!

They may also signal a more serious underlying health problem.

What are xanthelasmas?

They are raised yellowish papules caused by the localized accumulation of lipid deposits commonly seen around the eyelids. More than 50% of these cases are associated with underlying hyperlipidemia. These fatty deposits also gradually become larger over time and begin to cause discomfort. If these cholesterol deposits appear before the age of 40, it requires a prompt screening by your physician to rule out any acute underlying inherited disorders of lipoprotein metabolism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKLDf_0kMPnpfy00
A man in a yellow shirt with a protruding stomach --Photo byEhimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

The Role of Genetics

Genes are powerful, they play a major role in who, how, and why we function the way we do. Another huge component is nature versus nurture. We inadvertently learn habits that are not the best for the genes we inherited. Familial hypercholesterolemia is an inherited trait characterized by very high blood cholesterol levels. In the case of hypercholesterolemia, the foods we eat along with our genetic predisposition can wreak havoc on our physical bodies and our mind.

Causes of Xanthelasmas

Anyone may get cholesterol deposits around their eyes. But this condition is most common in people with a lipid disorder called dyslipidemia. People with this disorder have too many lipids in their bloodstream, such as triglycerides and certain forms of cholesterol. There are various other factors that can cause you to have too many lipids in your bloodstream, and in turn, you can develop xanthelasma around your eyes.

Some of the causes are genetic, meaning you cannot do much to prevent them. Other causes are the result of lifestyle choices or the side effects of some medications.

Therefore, take care of yourself with a life balanced with diet, exercise, relaxation, and fresh air. Then go ahead and enjoy your life.

********

A version of this story was published @justpene50

