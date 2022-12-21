Mind Over Matter: Your mind can exacerbate your emotional and physical health, learn to take control (Opinion)

Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash

Psychological or physical

This morning on my way home from work I began to feel unwell. I did not eat anything extraordinary and as a matter of record, I shared the meal with my significant other, he felt some heartburn, but that’s his norm. His symptoms went no further than that. I, on the other hand, felt some real distress. We got to the house, waited for the feeling to pass, and eventually I fell asleep. When I reluctantly rose to return to work the queasy feelings soon returned.

🧐 No I am not pregnant 😂! Too old, and too cool 👍.

We readied ourselves and left for work. All the while I felt nauseous with some pain about my umbilicus area. We stopped and got some ginger ale which I was afraid to drink but bravely took a few teeny sips to see if it would help.

Ginger is a herb that’s really effective for nausea.

The queasy feelings persisted.

I was in some distress and I even considered calling out from work, but by now it was too late, and I like being dependable. We have to call out at least two hours ahead of clock-in time. I bravely continued on all the while wondering how could I care for patients when I felt so unwell. I pushed through, received my assignment, and by the time I got to the floor I felt at least 90% like myself. I thought how amazing it is that the power of our mind can influence our physical bodies.

Had I wallowed in those feelings of sickness and entertained them they would have surely become intensified. I could potentially be in bed allowing the mind to tell the body to act sick though it was actually quite well. But because I had other things to worry about, e.g., my patients, they vanished with nary a trace.

The power of your mind

How many times have you let your mind dictate how your body felt? The times your emotions ran amuck? I spent the rest of the night “A ok"!

The times you have lived in terror and anxiety due to your mind.

My plane overshot the runway and broke in 2011, on my way back to the US, that same broken plane sat dejectedly off the runway. It represented the black facelessness of death and caused me to have my first and only full-on panic attack.

Because I recognized it for what it was, I was able to talk myself off the ledge, so to speak. I stayed on the flight and traveled the 5.5 hours back to the USA. Though I feel some anxiety each time I get on a plane, I am able to calm myself into being okay enough to fly, and I have done so many times since that unfortunate event.

Many of those times I fly alone.

That day was another day among many that I let my mind condition my body. A small testament to the power of our minds. Since then, I have felt that I have a pretty good handle on my emotions and I can self-soothe without the use of medications.

What you should remember

Your mind is a powerful creative entity and is under your control.

If allowed to flower, you will harness the power of your mind to bring about healing, positivity, and

control of your life. I have utilized this technique numerous times over the years and I cannot tell you how much it has saved my sanity.

I have learned to use my mind to influence my body.

And I know you can do it too!

